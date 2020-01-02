Health: How To Consume Flax Seeds For Reducing Weight And Maintaining A Healthy Lifestyle

Flax is originally a fibre and food crop which grows in Asia, Europe and the Mediterranean. They are rich in nutrients which provide various useful benefits to our body. These tiny seeds have many health benefits. It contains omega-3, fibre, protein, and antioxidants that not only helpful for weight loss but also hair fall.

When you consume flaxseeds, the fibre in them helps to keep your stomach full for more than an hour. The right way to consume flaxseeds is by grinding them and consuming it in a powder form. However, flaxseeds also help in weight loss goals. Let us take a look at how you can include flax seeds in your diet to stay healthy and reduce some belly fat.

How to consume flaxseeds for weight loss

Flax seeds play a vital role in your weight loss goals. The insoluble fibre in flaxseeds promotes the growth of good gut bacteria and also improve metabolism. It also helps flush out harmful toxins which are present in your body. Flax seeds can be consumed with water although it does not dissolve. If you want you can also have it in the form of powder by consuming one spoon of Flaxseeds.

These tiny seeds are usually present in various sweets and Dry fruits. Not only you can use this for weight loss but also weight gain as it also contains a significant amount of protein. 100 grams of flaxseeds contains about 18 grams of protein which can help build lean muscle. Apart from this it also helps in skin problems like acne and hair loss. Consuming one full spoon of flaxseeds in the morning will help you boost your immune system.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

