A Soup-only Diet Can Jump-start Your Weight Loss — If You Do It Right; See Benefits

The soup-only diet is a collection of plants which promises weight loss in a small duration. During these diets, you can consume nothing but only soup. According to diet experts, the soup-only diet may last from five days to ten days, depending on the need of the individual. Here, we have listed the benefits of soup-only-diet and recipes of the most famous cabbage diet soup.

All You Need To Know About Soup-Only Diet

Benefits of Soup-Only Diet

Soup-only diets have been around for decades. People now have realized that soup is much better than juicing because soups are nutritious and help in stabilizing blood sugar levels. Soup-only diet can be consumed to give your body proper boost with fibre-rich vegetables and proteins. As per your likes and taste, you can add noodles, boneless chicken pieces, or vegetables to your soup-only diet plan.

Some researches have also shown that eating soup help you eat less overall and, as a result, it ends up helping you in losing excess weight. According to one research, soup intake is associated with lower body mass index (BMI). But, on the contradictory, another study also suggests that eating carbohydrates in liquid form decreases satiety.

Recipe for cabbage diet soup

Ingredients: Extra-virgin olive oil, medium onion (chopped), medium carrots (chopped), celery (chopped), medium red bell pepper (chopped), garlic clove (minced), Italian seasoning, ground pepper, salt, low-sodium vegetable broth, medium head green cabbage (halved and sliced), large tomato (chopped), and white-wine vinegar.

Method: Heat extra-virgin olive oil in a large pot. Add onion, carrots and celery. Cook on medium flame and stir continuously until the vegetables begin to soften. Later, add bell pepper, garlic, Italian seasoning, pepper and salt and cook continuously stirring for 2 minutes.

Add broth, cabbage and tomato and increase the heat to medium-high. Bring it to a boil. After boiling for a few minutes, reduce heat to maintain a simmer. Partially cover and cook until all the vegetables are tender. Remove from heat and stir in vinegar. You can refrigerate the soup for up to 4 days and freeze it for up to 3 months.

