Weight Gain Tips To Healthily Gain Fat And Muscle Mass Quickly

While most people struggle to lose weight, there are many people who are struggling to put on some weight. Weight loss can seem like a cakewalk when compared to weight gain. Healthy weight gain is never easy, but, what's worse is that people assume that eating unhealthy food is the best way to put on weight. They fail to remember that it can also have an adverse effect on their health. Any fast food item can be considered unhealthy, not only because it causes weight gain but, also because it harms the health in the long run. Gaining healthy weight can be very tough and for this, you need to start off with a strict diet and a very strict routine to follow through. It's essential to gain some healthy mass instead of unhealthy fat which does no good for the body other than deteriorating our health. Read ahead to know things that will help to gain healthy fat and muscles-

Also Read | Christmas Present Wrapping Tips For You To Try This Festive Season

Weight Gaining Tips

Dates and Milk

Including dry dates and milk in your diet is a must for gaining healthy weight. It is rich in vitamins and thiamine, as well as sugar and proteins. These food items and very helpful in gaining weight and some muscles. They also give a boost of energy. You can also have bananas with a glass of milk, as they are rich in calories and protein.

Also Read | Winter Essentials: Tips To Prepare For A Hill Station This Holiday Season

Butter

Having a spoonful of clarified butter mixed with a spoonful of sugar before having lunch is another technique of gaining healthy weight. Eating this on an empty stomach gives the best results. This helps you gain some weight, and muscle mass too.

Also Read | Skincare Tips | Use Ice In Your Makeup Routine And Its Benefits

Mangoes

Mangos are very rich in carbohydrates, sugar, and proteins. These three things are just what you need to increase your body mass. Having some mango along with a glass full of milk is considered to be one of the best ways to gain weight. Have this three times a day for the best results.

Also Read | Troubled With Oily Skin? Here Are Some Tips To Get Rid Of This Skin Problem

Peanut Butter

Peanut butter is extremely rich in fatty acids and proteins. It is also rich in minerals and vitamins. In fact, peanut butter is also high in calories. Adding some peanut butter to your meal is a good way to gain healthy weight. You can start your day with a peanut butter sandwich or simply have it for a midday snack.

Disclaimer:

The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.