Heather Morris Pens Emotional Note For Naya Rivera, Regrets Not Saving Her Last Posts

Heather Morris of Glee fame, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, penned an emotional note for Naya Rivera on social media. In the post, Heather Morris talked about her last conversation with the deceased actor. She said that Naya Rivera had sent her several videos and images with her son on social media platform Snapchat. She added, "You sent me over 5 dozen SnapChat videos when you and Josey woke up in the morning and I kick myself that I didn’t save one of them." (sic)

Heather Morris on her relationship with Naya Rivera

Further in the post, Heather talked about her relationship with Naya Rivera. She revealed that Naya was her childhood friend, and with time they both grew closer to each other. Heather Morris also recalled how they both hated clicking pictures and believed in living in the moment. Talking about her bond with Naya Rivera, Heather wrote:

We started out as the closest friends and then like all new things, we went through a bit of a rocky phase. However, we stuck by each other’s side and created the most beautiful friendship built out of love and understanding. You constantly taught me lessons about grief, about beauty and poise, about being strong, resilient and about not giving a f*** (but still somehow respectful ). Yet, the utmost important lesson I learned most of all from you was being a consistent and loving friend. You were the first to check-in, the first to ask questions, the first to listen..you cherished our friendship and I never took that for granted.

Heather Morris on her Easter plans with Naya Rivera

Heather Morris also mentioned about her Easter plans with Naya Rivera. Heather revealed that they had decided to spend Easter together every year. However, due to the pandemic, Heather Morris and Naya Rivera could not celebrate the last Easter together, which the former regretted profusely. Further in the post, Heather Morris said that she misses Naya Rivera and wishes they had met more. Heather Morris lastly exclaimed that she cherishes all the moments spent with the deceased actor, and holds them close to her heart, she added.

Check out Heather Morris' post:

Naya Rivera went missing while boating with her son in the Ventura County. Naya's four-year-old son reportedly told the investigators that she lifted him back on the deck of their rented boat and then she suddenly disappeared. The police conducted an extensive search for the Glee actor's body. Her body was found in a Southern California lake on Monday, July 13.

