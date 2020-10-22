Heidi Klum Proudly Flaunts Her Special Gift By Rihanna; Watch Video

When Rihanna sent over a few pieces from her newly-dropped Savage X Fenty lingerie collection, Heidi Klum, 47, put on a pair of the black high-waisted briefs and bralette to throw an impromptu dance party in her bedroom. On October 15, Heidi, the German actress, TV presenter, and former supermodel candidly posted flaunting about the very special gift in her Instagram video. Rihanna's Savage X Fenty lingerie makes Heidi Klum feel like her most confident self.

Heidi danced around the bathroom while wearing the lingerie set gifted to her by Rihanna. She even walked right up to the camera to give fans a close-up look. Heidi Klum thanked Rihanna for the gift that she sent.

Heidi captioned her video saying, “Savage x Fenty has me feeling some kind of way, Love you [Rihanna] thank you for my gift!” The posting came out just two weeks after Rihanna’s latest Savage x Fenty Show debuted on Amazon Prime. The event featured celebrities such as Demi Moore, Bella Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Normani Lizzo, and more wearing Rihanna’s brand. Rihanna herself also showed up in various looks.

Rihanna first dropped Savage x Fenty Show in 2018. Also, she has her cosmetics line, Fenty Beauty, which was founded in 2017, and a newly-released skincare line, Fenty Skin, which came out in July 2020. For the last few years, Rihanna has been focused on building this fashion and beauty empire, which means that music has been put on the back burner.

Rihanna has not released an album since 2016’s Anti, and fans are getting extremely anxious. For years now, they’ve been looking forward to Rihanna to drop her ninth record, and she’s been notorious for teasing them about it on social media. However, throughout 2020, Rihanna has dropped little hints that she’s back in the studio, and she recently opened a little bit more about the upcoming record.

In an interview earlier with Associated Press, Rihanna revealed that she’s already held writing camps with songwriters for her new album. She explained saying she is going to do what makes her happy and she just wants to have fun with music. She also said she was using music as her outlet to make her feel lighter.

