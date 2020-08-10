Here Is A List Of Rihanna's List Of Favourites That Her Fans Should Know

Rihanna is one of the most popular singers in Hollywood, having released her first album in the year 2005. Throughout her career, the Barbadian singer has collaborated with several stars to create memorable music for her fans. Time and again, the singer has not only been vocal about her upcoming projects but also her likes and dislikes, which in turn have helped her fans to get to know her better. Here is a look at her likes in terms of food, colour, drinks, and so on.

Rihanna's favourite food, dessert, drinks and more

It was reported by an entertainment portal that her favourite food is callaloo, which is said to be a popular vegetable dish in the Caribbean. The portal also reported that the singer favours colours like black and green over others. Reportedly, Rihanna's favourite desserts are chocolate ice cream and cheesecake and her favourite drinks are vodka and cocktail. The portal also reported that her favourite singers are Beyonce, Madonna, Bob Marley, and Mariah Carey. It also added that the singer has a particular taste when it comes to fragrances, preferring a perfume by her own brand.

The entertainment portal also revealed that Rihanna's favourite restaurant is Giorgio Baldi, which is based in Santa Monica. The place is also known to be a preferred place among celebrities. Reportedly, the singer is a fan of soccer and there were many reports previously that stated how Rihanna planned on buying a soccer team. The portal also presented several unknown and interesting facts about Rihanna. It added that the singer used to sell clothes with her father on a street stall. It was also reported that in high school, she did not get along with the girls and teachers from her school.

On the professional front

It was reported by a media portal that the Grammy-winning singer is starting her own line of skincare products after a successful line of clothing and makeup. It was reported that she is all set to launch a new wing under her brand, named Fenty Skin. It was also reported by many portals that these skincare products will go on sale next week.

