Heidi Klum And Seal Sign A Mutual Agreement Permitting Their Kids To Travel To Germany

Last week, Next Top Model host Heidi Klum had filed an emergency motion where she claimed that her ex-husband Seal is not permitting their four children to travel to Germany with her while she is there for her work. But, the two have reached an amicable custody agreement that allows her to bring their four children to Germany now. Read ahead to know more.

Heidi Klum and Seal have reached a mutual agreement

Heidi Klum is a well-known media personality and has to travel a lot for work. Last week, she had filed an emergency motion where she claimed that her ex-husband Seal is not permitting their four children,16 years old Leni, 14 years old Henry, 13 years old Johan, and 10 years old Lou, to travel to Germany with her amid the pandemic while she is working over there. But, it has now been confirmed that Heidi Klum and Seal have reached an amicable custody agreement that allows her to bring their four children to Germany now. The agreement also states that before the children leave for Germany and after their return to Los Angeles, Seal will have the right to spend some "expanded time" with them. According to the agreement, Seal can also visit the children during any time while their stay in Germany, for which he and Klum shall cooperate and work together in order to make arrangements for.

According to reports from People, Heidi Klum wrote in her declaration that "I am well aware of all of the necessary precautions associated with the COVID-19 virus, and would never put our children at risk — I have taken all the precautions for Germany the same way I do in the United States”. She also wrote that she is grateful to have the ability to work in times of such crisis. Reports from People also suggested that Klum and Seal's eldest daughter Leni also submitted a declaration in the court where she also mentioned that "this is hard because I love both of my parents, but I feel like I need to speak up”. She wrote in her declaration that, "I understand that my siblings are too young to speak to the judge, so I am happy to speak for all of us. My mom needs to film in Germany for a few months and my siblings and I want to go with her. So far, my dad is not allowing us to go, though we have tried to tell him our reasons why we want to".

Klum and Seal got married on May 10, 2005. The couple’s divorce was finalized in October 2014 after nine years of marriage. Heidi Klum got married to Tom Kaulitz in February 2019.

