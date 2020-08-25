Heidi Klum Wants To Move Her Kids To Germany; Ex-husband Seal Accuses Her Of Hidden Agenda

Heidi Klum recently requested to move her children to Germany after which she was slammed by ex-husband Seal of having a 'hidden agenda', given their ongoing custody battle for their kids. Seal aka Henry Olusegun Adeola Samuel has now stated that Heidi's attempt to move their kids to Germany will affect his bond with his children. The 57-year-old singer has also penned down these accusations against his ex-wife on the legal documents.

Seal accuses Heidi Klum of a hidden agenda

According to the legal documents which have been obtained by Hollywood Life, Seal has written that his ex-wife has some hidden agenda behind her motive to move their kids to Germany. He further added that if Heidi is granted the same, his children would move away from him and their home in Los Angeles. He also stated in the legal documents that given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation, there many be some travel restrictions imposed in Germany which may prevent his children to leave the country or enter the United States.

Heidi Klum's show, 'America's Got Talent' to resume soon

Seal wrote these statements on the documents, days after Heidi submitted her court documents while requesting an emergency hearing to discuss the travel procedures with her children to Germany. The supermodel is deciding to move to Germany with her children as the production of the 16th season of her reality show, America's Got Talent is going to be resumed soon. The 47-year-old model is seen as a panelist on the show. The show is mainly shot in Los Angeles but the makers have now decided to shoot it in Europe as the social distancing procedures are still a lot more stringent in the United States.

The former model had mentioned in her court documents submitted on August 21, 2020, regarding the same that she will be taking all the necessary precautions for her children's safety in Germany like she did in the United States. She also mentioned on the documents that her ex-husband Seal has still not 'approved' for the trip. For the unversed, Heidi has four children namely Helene, Henry, Johan and Lou from the Kiss From A Rose singer.

