Kingsley Coman Haunts PSG As Bayern Seal Treble With Champions League Win; Player Ratings

Seven years after making his debut as a 16-year-old for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Kingsley Coman came back to haunt his former club as he scored the only goal in an exhilarating Champions League final 2020 between PSG and Bayern Munich. In European football's biggest match of the season, two sensational attacking lines locked horns in a bid to add continental glory to their already glittering domestic trophy haul. Bayern Munich's win meant that they have lifted the coveted treble, matching the heroics from their 2013 season.

PSG vs Bayern highlights: 'King' Coman haunts former club PSG as Bayern Munich secure treble

The PSG vs Bayern Munich clash was dubbed as a face-off between the attacking prowess of the Neymar-Mabppe-Di Maria trio against the skill of the Bavarian attack which demolished Barcelona 8-2 in the quarter-final. The first half lived up to its billing with Manuel Neuer and Keylor Navas both making crucial stops to deny the opposition the lead. Jerome Boateng was an unfortunate casualty for Bayern Munich and was subsequently replaced by Niklas Sule at 25th minutes. PSG kept threatening the Bayern goal and Neuer was at his very best, making a commendable double save off Neymar. 2018 World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe had the best opportunity of the first half after Ander Herrera set him up before the PSG star hit it straight at the Bayern keeper.

Like the first half, both teams came out all guns blazing in the second, but it was the calmness of the Bundesliga champions that paved the way for success. Joshua Kimmich chipped in a cross close to the hour-mark, with Kingsley Coman beating Thilo Kehrer to score the solitary goal of the evening. Coman backed his manager Hans Dieter-Flick's trust, who brought the French forward in as the only change to his starting line-up.

The 1-0 lead gave Bayern Munich the confidence to dominate in the Champions League final, and some robust defending saw the Bavarian giants through. PSG came close to levelling the scores in the dying stages of the game, but quarter-final hero Eric Maxim-Choupo Moting failed to make his touch count. This was Bayern Munich's second treble-winning season, becoming the second team after Barcelona (2009, 2015) to win the treble twice. The Champions League final 2020 win means that the Bundesliga giants have now won the competiton six times, equalling Premier League champions Liverpool's tally in the competition.

PSG vs Bayern highlights: Champions League final 2020 player ratings

Champions League final 2020: PSG player ratings

Keylor Navas - 7.1

Thilo Kehrer - 6.7

Thiago Silva - 7.0

Presnel Kimpembe - 6.7

Juan Bernat - 6.8

Ander Herrera - 7.4

Marquinhos - 6.8

Leandro Paredes - 6.8

Angel Di Maria - 6.8

Neymar Jr - 6.7

Kylian Mbappe - 6.5

Marco Verratti - 6.5

Julian Draxler - 6.5

Layvin Kurzawa - 6.5

Eric Maxim Choup-Moting - 6.6

Champions League final 2020: Bayern Munich player ratings

Manuel Neuer- 7.4

Joshua Kimmich - 7.6

Jerome Boateng - 6.6

David Alaba - 6.9

Alphonso Davies - 6.3

Thiago Alcantara - 8.0

Leon Goretzka - 6.8

Serge Gnabry - 6.7

Thomas Müller - 7.0

Kingsley Coman - 7.4

Robert Lewandowski - 6.6

Niklas Sule - 6.8

Philippe Coutinho - 6.7

Ivan Perisic - 6.5

Corentin Tolisso - 6.5

