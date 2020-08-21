Heidi Klum Seeks Legal Help As Seal Won't Let Her Take Their Kids To Germany; Read Here

Heidi Klum's ex-husband Seal won't let the model take their kids to Germany. The model has now asked for the court to interfere into the matter as the two share custody but Heidi needs to be in Germany to film The Next Top Model later this year. Read ahead to know more about the case.

Heidi Klum has recently requested an emergency hearing with the judge over the matter of her kids. Heide and Seal have four kids together - a 16-year-old named Leni, a 14-year-old named Henry, a 13-year-old Johan, and Lou, who is 10 years old. The model plans to take them to Germany with her. Seal, on the other hand, has claimed that Heidi taking their kids to Germany may be a health issue due to the spread of the coronavirus.

According to a report by People, Klum mentioned that she would do nothing that would put her kids in harm's way and that going to Germany won't harm them.

Further in her statement, Heidi mentioned that she was well aware of how to take care of her kids amidst the pandemic and further explained that the show is usually shot in LA to accommodate her but the cast couldn't enter the US due to travel restrictions. The model also added that she was willing to make changes in their custody schedule so that she could take the kids to Germany now.

Seal can visit the kids when he wants

The model also explained that as Seal had a British passport, he could always fly to Germany and see their kids at any time he wanted. She also mentioned that he was okay when she was travelling with the kids back in April but suddenly had changed his mind now.

Heidi Klum is contractually obligated to be in Germany to film Next Top Model and has also claimed that Seal doesn't visit the children very often and that his visits 'are sporadic at best'. But nonetheless, the pair share joint custody of the kids and Seal doesn't approve of her travel plans. Heidi also mentioned that Germany had way fewer cases of the virus than LA did.

The report by the magazine further stated that Heidi and Sean's kid Leni also wrote a handwritten letter to let Heidi take her and all her siblings to Germany but Seal has been persistent about his kids not leaving the US.

Promo Pic Credit: Heidi Klum's Instagram

