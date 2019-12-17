Heidi Klum 'can't Stop' Grooving To Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You, Watch

As Christmas is around the corner, many celebrities have taken to their social media handles to wish their fans. From Kylie Jenner’s Christmas-based cosmetic giveaways to Ellen De Generes’ online charities, it seems like celebrities have vowed to treat their fans with special posts and videos this Christmas. Recently, German model and actor Heidi Klum posted two videos on Instagram to wish her fans. Here are the details:

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor Flies To Dubai To Attend Mariah Carey's Concert

Heidi Klum grooves to Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’

Recently, Heidi Klum took to her official Instagram handle to share two videos, in which the model-turned-actor can be seen grooving to Mariah Carey’s chartbuster, All I Want For Christmas Is You. In both the videos shared, Heidi Klum can be seen sporting a floral ensemble with a pair of sun-coloured shades. Heidi Klum captioned the video as “this is what happens when I hear your Song @mariahcarey 🎄😁💃🏼❤️ #alliwantforchristmasisyou”. In the second video shared, the actor aimed as a message at Mariah Carey saying, "I can’t stop dancing 🎁🎄💋🥰😁💃🏼 @mariahcarey 🎄😁💃🏼❤️ #alliwantforchristmasisyou" Take a look at the video:

Also Read | Mariah Carey Celebrates 25 Yrs Of Her Holiday Song By Posting A Never-seen-before Video

Also Read | Lil Nas X Rides His Horse To The Top; Ties Billboard Record Set By Mariah Carey And Luis Fonsi

All I Want For Christmas Is You tops the charts in the USA

Released in 1994, Mariah Carey's classic festive song, All I Want For Christmas Is You has finally topped the US charts, 25 years after it was first released. The song witnessed new-found fame in 2003 when it featured prominently in the hit film Love Actually. Recently, Mariah Carey took to her official Twitter handle to react to her new achievement. Take a look:

We did it 😭❤️🐑🎄🦋 https://t.co/Cp80uhYdI9 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 16, 2019

Also Read | Why Heidi Klum Is The Undisputed Queen Of Halloween

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.