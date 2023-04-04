Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara Under Fire For Insensitive April Fool's Day Prank

German-American model Heidi Klum and her America’s Got Talent co-judges Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara recently came under fire for playing an offensive April Fool’s Day prank on their Instagram followers. Taking to his Instagram handle, Mandel shared a picture of Klum with Vergara, where she could be seen kissing Klum’s very visible baby bump. In the caption Mandel wrote, “Congratulations. @heidiklum Co-workers @sofiavergara and I are the first to know.”

Vergara reposted the picture on her Instagram and captioned it, ‘I am going to be an aunt.” In another now-deleted post, Mandel was also seen with a prosthetic baby bump and Klum was seen kissing it. She wrote, “From me to you: Congratulations,” accompanied by an April’s Fool sticker. In the picture, the Victoria Secret’s Model was without the bump confirming that she was not pregnant and all of it was a joke.

Many of their followers disapproved of the joke, with one saying, "So many women experience infertility, being pregnant isn't a funny April Fools' joke." Another person said, "I find this terribly repulsive and insulting to those people still going through their infertility battle." Some other people believed that the cast should feel "ashamed" of themselves for the ruse. Other people believed that Klum would need to "apologise to everyone that's offended tomorrow."

More about Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum had her first child Leni with 72-year-old Flavio Briatore in 2004. The America's Got Talent judge later wed artist Seal. The couple was married from 2005 to 2014 and shared three children between them named Henry, 17, Johan, 16, and Lou, 13. In 2018, the actress and Tom ignited relationship rumours when they were spotted holding hands during outings. Later that year, they got engaged, and secretly got married in February 2019.