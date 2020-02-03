Helen Mirren Floored The Audience And Critics With Her Performance In These Films

Helen Mirren is one of the most prominent faces in world cinema. She is not only a film actor but has also worked in television dramas. So if you are a fan of Helen Mirren’s work or curious about her filmography, then these movies should definitely be a part of your watch list.

Helen Mirren’s best performances

1. The Queen

The Queen just as the name suggests led Helen Mirren to play the role of Queen Elizabeth II. This movie dealt with the aftermath of Princess Diana’s death and the contrasting views of the Monarch, Tony Blair, and Prince Charles. Helen Mirren’s performance in the film was loved by both the audience and critics alike. Helen Mirren’s performance in The Queen was so impressive that the real Queen Elizabeth II herself invited Mirren for a dinner at the Buckingham Palace.

2. Cal

This 1984 Pat O’Connor directed film earned Helen Mirren the Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival. Helen Mirren played the role of a widow in this film novella based film. Mirren’s performance in Cal is termed as one of her career’s best performances to date.

3. Hitchcock

Helen Mirren played the role of Hitchcock’s wife in this biographical drama film. This Sacha Gervasi film documents the relationship between Hitchcock and his wife Alma Reville during the filming of his film Psycho. Helen Mirren’s performance as Alma Reville and Anthony Hopkins’ role as Alfred Hitchcock both won the hearts of the audience and the critics alike.

4.Trumbo

Trumbo is a film that proved Helen Mirren’s acting skills have aged like a fine wine over the years. In this biographical drama film, Helen Mirren played the role of 50’s famous gossip columnist Hedda Hopper. Helen Mirren delivered a standout performance in this Bryan Cranston-starrer film. Helen Mirren bagged several awards nominations of her performance for this film.

Image courtesy: Helen Mirren / Instagram.

