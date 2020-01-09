Meryl Streep Fixing Helen Mirren's Dress At The Golden Globes Leaves Fans Impressed

Seems like Hollywood celebrities know the importance of having friends in the inside circles, as many celebrity friends like Adele-Harry Styles, Emma Stone-Jennifer Lawrence and Jennifer Aniston-Courteney Cox, have time and again helped each other land roles, defend against the gossip magazines, or even fluff each other's dresses on the red carpet. Recently, the Golden Globes 2020 Awards ceremony witnessed the iconic-duo and long-time friends, Hellen Mirren and Meryl Streep, shelling out the major friendship goals to which fans had an unmissable reaction. Here are the details.

Meryl Streep captured fixing Helen Mirren’s off-shoulder ensemble

The recently held Golden Globes 2020 Awards ceremony witnessed the who’s who of the entertainment and glamour industry in presence, sporting their best outfits. From Reese Witherspoon-Jennifer Aniston’s 'champagne moment' with Beyonce and Jay Z to Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s ‘intimate’ moments together, fans across the world were treated with a wide range of inside pictures from the star-studded event. However, Helen Mirren and Meryl Streep’s aww-dorable moment stole the show, as the Post actor was seen fixing Hellen Mirren’s off-shoulder ensemble. Check out the pictures:

The Devil Wears Prada...



Meryl Streep fixing Helen Mirren’s dress at #GoldenGlobes



Who do you want to be more?#MerylStreep #HelenMirren pic.twitter.com/4LS2K7xoly — ⚢🎲 (@AmandaHclden) January 7, 2020

Fans impressed

While Helen Mirren stepped out in style wearing a floor-length, deep custom-made red gown by Dior, Meryl Streep went for a Dior Haute Couture metallic dark forest green lamé gown. Since the celebrity duo’s pictures went viral all over the internet, fans have been labelling their bond as ‘pure’ and ‘iconic’. Here is how fans reacted:

Meryl Streep and Helen Mirren 🙌 (after they were told that they couldn’t exit the #goldenglobes and then re-enter) pic.twitter.com/EVadONI53S — Carly Mallenbaum (@ThatGirlCarly) January 6, 2020

so like you’re telling me if meryl streep and helen mirren left the golden globes they wouldn’t be allowed back in.... because imagine not letting them in LMAO https://t.co/Gj1HcIlXtn — may queen (@sarahburhans_) January 6, 2020

