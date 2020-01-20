Helena Bonham Carter Wishes Meghan & Prince Harry "Good Luck" After Their Royal Exit

Helena Boham Carter and her The Crown co-star Josh O’Connor reacted to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepping down as senior members of the royal family. The Crown stars seemed to be fully supporting the ‘Megxit’ during their interview with a media portal. Read on to know more details about this story.

Helena & Josh support Megxit

Netflix’s The Crown became a queen during the award season since its season one. Now, that the show is in its season three, it is once again is leading the nominations at various awards. The cast members of the show every now then comment and speak about the real royal affairs. Currently, The Crown cast members are commenting about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepping down as senior royal members. These cast members are none other than Helena Bonham Carter and Josh O'Connor.

Helena Bonham Carter and Josh O’Connor play the roles of Princess Margaret and Princes Charles on The Crown. Helena Bonham Carter was asked about the 'Megxit' and the couple choosing to do normal jobs in an interview with a media portal. Helena seemed to be fully supporting the decision of the couple.

Helena said that the world is now an oyster for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. She further added that it will be interesting to see what the couple does now that they are the masters of their own destiny. Helena concluded her interview by wishing Prince Harry & Meghan Markle good luck with their future endeavours.

Similarly, Helena Bonham Carter’s The Crown co-star Josh O’Connor also agreed with her. Josh said that now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have stepped down as senior members of the royal family they can probably do anything. Josh O’Connor, who plays the role of Prince Charles, said that he is sure that the couple is very talented and can go off and do whatever they want.

Image Courtesy: Sussex Royal Instagram, The Crown Instagram

