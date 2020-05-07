Henry Cavill Bakes His Own Birthday Cake Amid COVID Lockdown; Calls It 'ice-olation'

Henry Cavill, who became a household name with his performances in the Superman and The Witcher, recently celebrated his 37th birthday. However, since a nationwide lockdown is imposed in the US due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the actor baked his own cake to celebrate his birthday and the fans were impressed by his culinary skills which seemed to be surprisingly good. Read details.

Henry Cavill, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media platforms, took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of his self-baked red velvet birthday cake. With the picture shared, Henry Cavill wrote: “Icing-olation”. Take a look at the picture shared:

Henry Cavill has been keeping his fans busy by posting pictures and videos on Instagram, giving them a glimpse of his quarantine activities. Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Henry Cavill has been testing his culinary skills at the kitchen and has been sharing pictures of the dishes he prepared. Recently, Henry Cavill took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of a Cheese Pie. With the picture shared, Henry wrote: “Cheesy Piesolation”. Take a look:

Cavill's last venture The Witcher

The Witcher is considered as one of Netflix’s most recent successful ventures, as it has managed to strike a chord with the audience and critics alike. Starring Henry Cavill, Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra in the leading roles, The Witcher chronicles the story of a Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, who struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove to be more wicked than beasts. Helmed by Lauren Schmidt, The Witcher has been declared the Biggest Original Television Series ever.

The first season of The Witcher is reportedly the 'biggest first season' in the history ever, as it was reportedly watched by nearly 76 million customer households in the first four weeks of release. The Witcher, which premiered in December '19 on Netflix, reportedly has managed to set the bars high for other Netflix projects, as the makers of the show also drove up sales of The Witcher books and games around the world, which was recently introduced. Reportedly, 46% of Netflix subscribers as of the end of 2019 have seen the Witcher adding to the success of the series.

