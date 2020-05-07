Paulo Dybala Beats Coronavirus After Four Positive Tests, Juventus Confirm Recovery

Juventus star Paulo Dybala has successfully recovered from the coronavirus pandemic after he tested negative recently, a club statement has confirmed. Dybala was one of three Juventus players to have contracted the pandemic, the other two being Blaise Matuidi and Daniele Rugani. While the other two players recovered sooner, Dybala’s struggles continued for more than a month.

Also Read | Paulo Dybala's girlfriend slams 'faulty' coronavirus test after inconsistent results

Paulo Dybala recovery: Club confirms recovery report

Earlier, it was reported that Paulo Dybala tested positive for coronavirus for the fourth time since he contracted it in March. Now, a club statement has confirmed that the Argentine international has recovered fully. The Juventus statement revealed that according to the protocol, a double-check for coronavirus was performed on Dybala, which displayed negative results. The player has now recovered and will not be subjected to the home quarantine, said the statement.

Also Read | Paulo Dybala admits he misses playing and training amid coronavirus recovery

Paulo Dybala recovery: Midfielder speaks on coronavirus struggle

Many people talked in the past weeks ... but I can finally confirm that I am healed. Thank you once again for your support and my thoughts on all who are still suffering from it. Take care! ♥️ — Paulo Dybala (@PauDybala_JR) May 6, 2020

Amid the confirmation of Paulo Dybala’s recovery, the 26-year-old earlier spoke about his initial days of his struggle with the pandemic. He claimed that he displayed stronger symptoms and often felt fatigued. The Argentine further revealed that he felt short of breath during training sessions and felt cold while sleeping, while also claiming that such clear symptoms were visible over a period of time.

Also Read | How Paulo Dybala and his girlfriend are keeping their spirits high during quarantine

Paulo Dybala recovery: Serie A return date yet to be determined

In positive news towards a possible Serie A return, league players have returned to training with their respective teams. However, Italian Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora has claimed that it is impossible to set a specific date to mark a Serie A return. Italy has been under lockdown for more than a month, with partial reopening done this Monday.

Also Read | Paulo Dybala recovery: Midfielder tests positive for fourth time after coronavirus detection six weeks ago