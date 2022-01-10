Henry Cavill Finally Shares His Christmas Celebration Pics; Says 'I Go Radio Silent'

Everyone has a different way of celebrating, especially when it comes to the Holiday season. As Christmas was less than a few weeks ago, many celebs shared how they spent the holidays and celebrated the festival. The Witcher star Henry Cavill is somehow a bit late at sharing what he did during the holidays. However, he is much thorough and shared several pictures from the time he spent with his loved ones.

Taking to his Insatgram handle, Man Of Steel star Henry Cavill recently shared a series of pictures from his holidays. The first picture saw the actor, in a floral shirt, having a good laugh in his kitchen. The next few photos had a decorated Christmas tree and his pets. The rest of the photos were dedicated to several dishes that the actor prepared.

Describing every bit of his Christmas, Henry Cavill mentioned that he does not like to be socially active. He wrote, "I like to go radio silent over the Christmas period. Gives me time to be myself and spend quality time with the people who are in front of me. It also allows for full focus on the Christmas cooking! Of which a lot was done!"

He further mentioned how he spent the festival with his brother and wrote, "My brother and I spent a lot of time around the big green egg! All the food we put on there just won't fit into this post so you'll just have to imagine it! The Christmas dinner cook was the most taxing, but the most rewarding."

"I got a heritage Turkey this year, and will defo do that again! Soooooo good, especially when cooked very slowly at low temps covered in bacon!" the Enola Holmes actor added.

Henry Cavill's New Year resolution

Once again, the British actor was a bit late at starting his new year. However, he is planning to make it a good one with renewed vigour. He wrote, "As fun as all that eating and drinking was, it's time to get into my training for this New Year! Tomorrow it all begins anew, and with renewed vigour!."

