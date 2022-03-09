Henry Cavill Shares First Look Photo With Dua Lipa From New Spy Thriller 'Argylle'; See

As Dua Lipa and Henry Cavill are set to share screen space in their highly-anticipated spy movie, Argylle for Apple TV+, the duo escalated the curiosity of the fans by dropping their first look from the film. This movie will also mark the acting debut of Dua Lipa who is a notable singer having sung numerous hit songs.

Henry Cavill, who will be essaying one of the leads in the film, is a popular British actor best known for his performances in DC superhero movies namely Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, and Zack Snyder's Justice League. Apart from Argylle, he is also gearing up for this upcoming mystery film, Enola Holmes 2.

Dua Lipa and Henry Cavill's first look from Argylle

Dua Lipa and Henry Caville recently took to their respective Instagram handles and unveiled their first look from the upcoming spy film, Argylle. The first look features Dua Lipa sporting a glittery golden bodycon dress while on other hand, Cavill can be seen wearing a green coloured suit with his hands on her waist. While Dua Lipa's caption teased the fans by adding that the movie will be released soon, Cavill dropped a question for his fans asking them whether their characters Argylle and Lagrange seem perfectly peaceful together.

Several fans took to Dua Lipa's comments section and expressed their excitement for the film. Even numerous celebrity artists dropped in good luck messages in the comments and congratulated her on making her acting debut. Some fans also praised the first look of the film and exclaimed that they could not wait further to watch the film while the others extended their love towards the singer by dropping hearts and hearts-eyed emojis in the comments. Take a look-

Argylle Cast, plot & more

Directed and backed by Matthew Vaughn, the movie is based on the 2022 novel of the same name and will feature an ensemble cast of prominent actors namely Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Catherine O'Hara, Bryan Cranston, Samuel L Jackson, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose, Rob Delaney and more. The movie will follow the story of a spy suffering from amnesia who is made to believe that he was a best-selling spy novelist. The movie will further depict his revenge against those people as his memory returns.

Image: Instagram/@dualipa/@henrycavill