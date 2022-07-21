Henry Cavill To Make Super-Man Announcement At Comic-Con? All You Need To Know

British actor Henry Cavill currently has a few projects on his plate. The actor was recently shooting the sequel of Millie Bobbie Brown-starrer Enola Holmes. His Netflix fantasy drama The Witcher Season 3 is also reportedly under production and the actor is all set to star opposite Dua Lipa in the highly-anticipated spy movie, Argylle for Apple TV+. While he is currently busy with his acting schedules, fans are still hoping to see the actor play the Kryptonian god Kal-El, aka Superman.

It has been a while now since fans saw Henry Cavill don the cape of the Kryptonian, Superman. The actor was seen playing the DC superhero role in the 2017 Justice League and also in its extended cut Justice League Snyder's Cut in 2021. While Ben Affleck has confirmed to return as the Caped Crusader in the upcoming film The Flash, Cavill has still not confirmed if he would return to his superhero role in any of the upcoming DCEU films. However, there is a piece of good news for all DC fans as Henry Cavill is likely to reprise his role as Superman by this weekend.

Will Henry Cavill return to DCEU as Superman?

Just like every year, superhero and comic book fans are looking forward to gathering information and surprise announcements at the Comic-Con 2022, which is taking place at the San Diego Convention Center, USA. As per a recent report by Deadline, Henry Cavill is expected to make a surprise appearance at the event and also share some information about his superhero character's return in an upcoming DCEU project. Deadline reported there is a "buzz that Henry Cavill will put in a surprise appearance [at San Diego Comic-Con] to talk up more Superman."

Rumours surrounding Henry Cavill's return to DCEU were already making rounds on the internet as fans speculated the actor's cameo in Dwayne Johnson's upcoming and most anticipated DCEU film Black Adam. The actor was also expected to make an appearance if DC's Supergirl film starring Sasha Calle, who will play Superman's biological cousin Kara Zor-El in The Flash. However, the film has not been announced yet.

Image: Instagram/@henrycavill