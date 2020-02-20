Mikaela Spielberg: Here Are 5 Lesser-known Facts About Steven Spielberg’s Daughter

Mikaela Spielberg is the 23-year-old daughter of filmmaker Steven Spielberg. The star kid recently came out with her choice of career, and it is not like her parents' at all. Mikaela Spielberg has chosen a unique career path for herself. She also will be working in the entrainment industry but not the one with movies like Jurrasic Park. She aspires to become an adult film star by producing her own solo adult films.

The three-time Oscar winner’s daughter was adopted by him and his wife Kate Capshaw. She was born on February 28, 1996, and was adopted when she was an infant. Despite having such a strong film background, Mikaela Spielberg has chosen to pursue the path she thinks is good for her. Here are 5 things you did not know about the daughter of Steven Spielberg, Mikaela Spielberg.

Here are 5 facts about Steven Spielberg’s daughter Mikaela Spielberg

It was reported by a Hollywood entertainment portal that Mikaela has already begun the process of producing adult films and would like to work as an exotic dancer when she obtains her sex workers license. It was also reported that she described working in the adult industry as doing work that satisfies others and also feels good because it does not make her feel violated.

Read Also| Steven Spielberg Birthday: Some Of The Best Directorial Works Of The Ace Filmmaker

Reports suggest that Mikaela Spielberg is also engaged to Chuck Pankow. Very little knowledge about her partner is available. Mikaela also expressed that she will be doing solo projects only so that her personal relationship is not jeopardized. She added that she does not want to violate her boundaries.

Read Also| Steven Spielberg: Five Movies You Need To Watch Of The Legendary Director

Mikaela is an active user of the social media platform Instagram. Her account is private and goes by the name ‘Vandal Princess’. She has about 7,700+ followers as of publishing time. She describes herself as a ‘plus-sized pixie’ on her Instagram.

Read Also| Steven Spielberg's Old Comment Praising Marvel Films Creates A Stir

Mikaela Spielberg’s parents are supportive of the decision she has taken. It was reported that she told about her career option to her parents via FaceTime. It was also reported that her parents were intrigued by her choice and not upset.

The star kid currently lives in Nashville, Tennessee. Her parents currently reside in Los Angeles. Mikaela is one of the 3 daughters of Steven Spielberg.

Read Also| Spielberg, Tom Hanks, Gary Hoetzman With Apple For Masters Of The Air

(Image courtesy: Tina/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.