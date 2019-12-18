Steven Spielberg Birthday: Some Of The Best Directorial Works Of The Ace Filmmaker

Steven Spielberg is considered as one of the founding pioneers of the New Hollywood era and one of the most popular directors and producers in film history. He is also an actor, writer and editor. Spielberg was born December 18, 1946. On the occasion of his birthday read to know about a few his best directorial movies.

Steven Spielberg’s best films

Catch Me If You Can

The 2002 released stars two of the most acclaimed actors, Tom Hanks and Leonardo DiCaprio. The story shows a young con man who is chased by an FBI agent. Spielberg keeps the pace up and the tone light of this thriller drama film.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind

This was Steven Spielberg’s first alien-centric blockbuster film. Roy Neary, an electric lineman, watches how his quiet and ordinary daily life turns upside down after a close encounter with a UFO. The movie was also written by Spielberg and shows that a sci-fi does not have to have explosions or aliens murdering people to be a good classic film.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

The story shows a troubled child, who summons the courage to help a friendly alien escape Earth and return to his homeworld. This is quintessential Steven Spielberg and the movie is timeless. Released in 1982, it is among the best science fiction films.

Jaws

After his first directorial film being flop, Steven Spielberg returned with Jaws and how. It was his first blockbuster and considered among the scariest and thrilling film. The story shows a battle between man vs nature as a group of people fight against a killer shark.

Jurassic Park

Released in 1993, more than 25 years ago, the film still gives goosebumps to many. That is the magic created by Steven Spielberg in the movie. The sci-fi adventure film shows how a man brings back dinosaurs, but things changes as it goes out of control. After beginning a blockbuster, it was turned into a franchise.

Raiders of The Lost Ark

This Steven Spielberg film gave the world Indiana Jones. The plot shows archaeologist and adventurer, Indiana Jones on his hunch for the Ark of The Covenant. Spielberg partnered with George Lucas to create what would eventually become one of his most enduring films — and franchises.

Saving Private Ryan

Based on World War II, the movie shows a group of U.S. soldiers go behind enemy lines to retrieve a paratrooper whose brothers have been killed in action. It won several awards. The film not only shows action but the emotion and pain that the soldiers went through. Steven Spielberg won Academy Award for Best Director.

Schindler’s List

Among the best works of Steven Spielberg is 1994 released, Schindler's List. It showed the life of industrialist, Oskar Schindler, who tries to save Jewish people from the Nazis' clutches. Spielberg won his first Academy Award for Best Director and the film also won Academy Award for Best Picture.

