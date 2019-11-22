Hollywood Movies You Need To Watch Before You Turn 30

Hollywood offers a variety of movies from different genres. There are several classics which you need to watch before you turn 30. Here is a list of cult classics tou should add to your must-watchlist:

Goodfellas

Directed by Martin Scorcese, Goodfellas is based on the true events of the Lufthansa Heist. The story revolves around Henry Hill, who with his friends Jimmy and Tommy, begins the climb from being a petty criminal to a gangster on the mean streets of New York. Released in 1990, the movie is still popular for its precise depiction of New York City mob life.

Godfather Trilogy

Directed by Francis Ford Cappola, The Godfather trilogy is widely regarded as one of the most iconic trilogies of all time. The story revolves around Don Vito Corleone, the head of a mafia family who decides to hand over his empire to his youngest son Michael. Becoming wiser at a young age, Michael then runs the family business using his sharp ideologies. There are three installations in the Godfather series. The second installation of the series features Al Pacino and Robert De Niro in lead roles.

Marvel Cinematic Universe

The Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe includes several iconic superhero flicks. The culmination of 22 movies has created a buzz among the audience. Fans have felt all kinds of emotions during all of these movies, especially during the grand finale of Phase 3 of MCU, which is Avengers: Endgame, which is the highest-grossing movie of all time.

Hangover movies

The Hangover movies tell the story of four friends who get stuck in a web of chaos. The film revolves around a series of unfortunate events. These four friends eventually bounce back to their feet. But, this one of those series that you definitely need to watch before you turn 30. Although you will enjoy the hilarity in the Hangover movies, all the chaos and hassle will make you realise how organised you need to become in your life.

Fight Club

Fight Club certainly captured the pre-millennial tension. This movie exceeded everybody’s expectations and is widely regarded as one of the greatest movies of all time. Discontented with his capitalistic lifestyle, a white-collared insomniac forms an underground fight club with Tyler, a careless soap salesman. Edward Norton and Brad Pitt star in the lead roles.

