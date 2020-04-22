Zac Efron Did Not Join 'High School Musical' Cast During A Reunion Session; Here's Why

It was a total surprise for High School Musical fans when the most of the star cast got together for ABC's The Disney Family Singalong event. Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu and most of the cast got together online to sing a rendition of HSM's We're All in This Together. While Zac Efron AKA Troy Bolton could not join the cast, he introduced the cast with a recording.

Why Zac Efron did not sing High School Musical song with Ex-Vanessa Hudgens?

Fans were totally bummed when Zac Efron did not join the nostalgia wagon and could not sign with the cast. A source revealed to a leading portal that Efron has done a lot in his career to honour his time with High School Musical but wants to move on from the moment and not dwell in it. The report revealed that there are a lot of good memories when it comes to HSM but there is also a lot of hurt when it comes to Vanessa Hudgens.

ALSO READ | Vanessa Hudgens And Zac Efron Get Fans Excited For The Zanessa Revival

Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens reportedly dated from 2005 to 2010. The fans even had an adorable nickname for them and called them Zanessa.

Hudgens is once again single now after she called quits with her boyfriend of nine years, Austin Butler, in January 2020. Zac Efron is currently rumoured to be dating Halston Sage.

ALSO READ | Vanessa Hudgens To Play 3 Roles In 'The Princess Switch' Sequel

Zac Efron introduced the High School Musical reunion on ABC's The Disney Family Singalong special Thursday nightpic.twitter.com/K4VEnkJu5b — Nafa (@hufflemione) April 20, 2020

The source revealed that Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens are not on talking terms and it would have been difficult to work together in a situation like this. Efron would have loved to practice the High School Musical song and make it sound perfect but that would have meant that he would have to work with Vanessa.

The source added that Zac is a different guy and just wants to move on and he recorded the introduction mainly as a favour to the HSM director Kenny Ortega.

ALSO READ | When Leonardo DiCaprio Gave Important Life Advice To Zac Efron

ALSO READ | Zac Efron Is Rumoured To Be Dating Halston Sage; Here Is All You Should Know About Her

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.