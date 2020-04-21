When Leonardo DiCaprio Gave Important Life Advice To Zac Efron

Leonardo DiCaprio is certainly a heartthrob of Hollywood and has fans across the world. Apart from that, the actor is also known to inspire the younger generation of actors. Zac Efron, in a recent interview, revealed that Leonardo DiCaprio had invited him for breakfast and had given him some serious life advice.

Zac Efron said he had a million questions to ask the senior actor who had been in the industry for quite some time. Zac Efron asked Leo how he handled the media attention, to which the actor replied that things were different back then. There were no cars following him everywhere.

Zac Efron then told him how around 10 cars follow him every time he leaves the house and how it scares him, Leonardo DiCaprio said this wasn't the scenario in his case also advising him to stay calm no matter what. Leonardo DiCaprio and he told Zac Efron that he has been handling things pretty well and is halfway there already.

Leonardo DiCaprio told him that he never faced a situation like this and it was insane. Gazing at the anxiety and stress in Zac Efron’s eyes, Leonardo DiCaprio told him that he’s good and he’ll be able to handle it well. Adding, Zac Efron said that day was special for him that someone from Hollywood had extended a helping hand at him while he needed it the most. He also revealed what Leonardo DiCaprio had cooked for him.

He said the Titanic actor cooked him some pancakes after he burnt a batch of waffles. Leonardo DiCaprio and Zac Efron had been friends ever since the latter entered the industry. They were seen chatting together at the Lakers Game in 2008 and made an appearance together in 2009, too.

On the work front, Leonardo DiCaprio will be seen in the movie Killers of the Flower Moon which will release ion 2021. The crime film is based on a novel with the same name Killers of the Flower Moon. Zac Efron, on the other hand, will be lending his voice for the animated movie Scoob!

