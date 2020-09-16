'He's All That' Cast: List Of Actors Starring Alongside Addison Rae

He’s all that is a remake of the popular rom-com movie She’s all that that featured heartthrob Freddie Prinze Jr. However, the news that stood out the most was that social media influencer Addison Rae will be taking over Hollywood. According to Variety, Addison Rae who became a sensation on TikTok in 2019, will be playing the lead role in He’s All That.

He’s all that is a gender-flipped reboot of the ‘90s classic movie. The story revolves around a popular high school teen who attempts to transform the life of an ordinary boy and make him the prom king. According to Distractify, here’s a list of actors that could star alongside Addison Rae.

'He’s All That' Cast

Addison Rae Easterling

The future of TikTok is uncertain, however, TikTok star Addison Rae found global success. Addison Rae will play the role of Freddie Prinze Jr. in the gender-flipped reboot of She’s All That. Addison amassed over 60 million followers and became the second most-followed individual on TikTok. She also partnered with numerous brands and launched her own makeup line called Item Beauty.

Finn Wolfhard

According to the report, Finn Wolfhard famous for his character Mike Wheeler on Stranger Things could play the role of Laney Boggs-Esque in He’s All That. Finn Wolfhard was also seen in the film It and its sequel It: Chapter Two as Richie Tozier. Finn made his debut as a director with the comedy short film Night Shifts.

Noah Centineo

Noah Centineo is very popular among the millennials for his charming personality and rom-com skills. Noah starred in three Netflix original rom-com films and has been winning hearts ever since then. He was seen in the adaptation of Jenny Han’s romance novel To All The Boys I've Loved Before. After its release, Noah’s character Peter Kavinsky became the talk of the town. He also starred in movies such as Sierra Burgess Is A Loser, Swiped and The Perfect Date.

Marcus Scribner

Best known for his acting as Andre Johnson Jr. on the ABC sitcom Black-ish, Marcus Scribner would be a great choice according to the report. Scribner is also known to have voiced Buck in Pixar’s animated film The Good Dinosaur. Netflix’ critically acclaimed animated series She-Ra and the Princesses of Power was voiced was Marcus Scribner as the character Bow.

Image Credits: Marcus Scribner/ Addison Rae/ Finn Wolfhard Instagram

