Sweet Bird Of Youth Cast: Know Who Featured In This 1962 Hollywood Classic

Sweet Bird of Youth is a classic Hollywood movie released in 1962. The plot revolves around a young handsome lad who tries to make it big in the movies. However, when he fails he comes back to town and this time, a failed female actor in tow. The town's kingpin is not happy with his return as the boy and his daughter fancied one another. He tries to create troubles in the boy's life so that he stays away from his daughter. Here's a look at the illustrious cast of Sweet Bird of Youth.

Sweet Bird of Youth cast

Paul Newman as Chance Wayne

Paul Newman was a legendary Hollywood actor who had several awards to his name like Academy Award, a BAFTA Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award and Primetime Emmy Award. He has featured in several notable films like The Sting, Cool Hand Luke, The Hustler, The Colour of Money and more. In Sweet Bird of Youth, he plays the protagonist, Chance Wayne who is love with the local kingpin's daughter.

Geraldine Page as Alexandra Del Lago

She used to be a critically acclaimed Hollywood actor who won an Academy Award, two Primetime Emmy Awards, two Golden Globes, a BAFTA Award and four nominations for Tony Award. She had worked in popular movies from the yesteryears like The Trip to Bountiful, Hondo, Interuiurs, The Beguiled, Summer and Smoke, The Pope of Greenwich Village and many more. In Sweet Bird of Youth, she essays the role of a failed actor who is helped by Chance until she makes it big in the movies.

Ed Begley as Boss Finley

Ed Begley is a celebrated yesteryear actor who has featured in movies like Patterns, Hang 'Em High, 12 Angry Men, The Dunwich Horror, Odds Against Tomorrow, Road to Salina and many others. In Sweet Bird of Youth, he is the political kingpin of the town, St Cloud from where Chance hails. He is involved in much scrupulous business and also disapproves of Chances' match with his daughter, Heavenly.

Shirley Knight as Heavenly

She is a celebrated American actor who has played leading roles in feature films, television films, television series and Broadway productions. Her noted works include The Dark At the Top of the Stairs, The People Rain, As Good As It Gets, The Group, Endless Love, Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood, Dutchman, Beyond the Poseidon Adventure and many more. In Sweet Bird of Youth, she plays Heavenly, the daughter of Boss Finley and the love interest of Chance.

