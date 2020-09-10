Dune 2020 Cast List: Know The Characters & Cast Of The Upcoming Science Fiction Film

The epic science fiction film Dune is set to release in December 2020. The multi-star cast film will feature an adaptation of a 1965 novel of the same name. Are you wondering about Dune movie’s cast list? Here is an insight into the cast of Dune 2020.

Dune 2020 cast:

Timothée Chalamet:

Timothée Chalamet will play the role of the protagonist in the science fiction film. Timothée features as Paul Atreides who is the scion of House Atreides. The actor is known for his roles in movies like Little Women (2019) and Miss Stevens.

Rebecca Ferguson:

Rebecca Ferguson will feature as Lady Jessica in Dune. The actor will feature as the protagonist’s mother in the film. Prior to Dune, she has made an appearance in films like Men in Black: International, The Girl on the Train, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and several others.

Oscar Isaac:

Oscar Isaac will play the role of Duke Leto Atreides in the science fiction, Dune. He will play the role of the protagonist’s father in the film. Oscar Isaac is known for films like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, X-Men: Apocalypse and several others.

Josh Brolin:

Josh Brolin will play the role of Gurney Halleck in Dune. Gurney is the weapons master of House Atreides. Further, he is also the protagonist’s mentor. Josh Brolin is famous for his role in the Avengers franchise. He played the role of the antagonist, Thanos in the Avengers series of films. The actor is also known for his role in films like Men in Black 3, Deadpool 2, Labor Day and several others.

More about the film:

The epic science fiction Dune is directed by Denis Villeneuve. On the other hand, it is co-produced by Cale Boyter, Joe Caracciolo Jr., Mary Parent, and Denis Villeneuve. The film will be released under the Warner Bros. Pictures banner. This film will feature the first half of the 1965 novel. The plot of this film will revolve around a boy from a noble family who is entrusted with the responsibility of protecting a vital element of the galaxy. You can check out the trailer of the film here:

Promo Image Source: Josh Brolin Instagram

