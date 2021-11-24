Hilaria Baldwin Opens Up About Concept Of 'tear Down' Amid Alec Baldwin Prop Gun Incident

Hilaria Baldwin took to her Instagram account on Tuesday and opened up about the concept of 'tear downs' amid the unfortunate Alec Baldwin prop gun incident on the sets of Rust. She mentioned that when people try to tear someone down, they are doing it with a hidden agenda in mind. She penned down a long note on her Instagram stories and urged individuals to let others live for the short time we have on earth.

Hilaria Baldwin pens down elaborate note amid Alec Baldwin prop gun incident

Hilaria Baldwin mentioned in her note that when people 'attack you or tear you down', it's not about learning something new or nuanced about the situation, but about 'fulfilling their mission statement'. She also wrote a line about people twisting 'one or two pieces of evidence' and mentioned that it can be 'painful and destructive'. She wrote, "You are a pawn in their story. It was never about the true you anyway. Yet it can feel so painful and destructive."

Read Hilaria Baldwin's note here

She gave examples of public tear downs and people arguing in the comments section of posts and mentioned that it has 'infiltrated in our culture'. However, she suggested a way in which this negativity can be combated as she mentioned that we need to 'make the concept of the tear down not ok.' She wrote, "Let people live and be... as we all should. It's our right for the very short time we have here."

This is not the first time Hilaria has opened up about the incident that led to the death of Halyna Hutchins, the director of photography on the sets of Rust. She earlier posted a picture of her hand in Alec's and expressed her love for him. She also mentioned she was there for him in the post.

Alec Baldwin and others are currently being sued for negligence on the sets of the film. In a press conference earlier this month, the head of lighting of the film, filed a lawsuit against Alec and other members of the crew over negligence that caused him 'severe emotional distress.'

Image: Instagram/@hilariabaldwin