Hilaria Baldwin Posts Pic With Alec Baldwin, Wishes To 'drown Out Negativity' In 2022

Hilaria Baldwin took to her Instagram account on Sunday and shared an adorable picture of herself with her husband and Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin and their children. She could be seen in the picture smiling from ear to ear with Alec, as they posed with their six children. She then penned down an elaborate caption and mentioned that 2021 had been full of 'awfulness' and she wished to 'drown out negativity' in the new year by increasing the 'kind ingredient'.

Hilaria's new year post with Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin recently found himself in the midst of controversy as he was involved in a shooting that took place on the sets of his film Rust. Hilaria Baldwin has been extremely supportive of him during this tough time and has often posted words of encouragement on social media. In several interviews and clips too, Alec has also thanked her for being supportive of him and was also glad he got to spend the holidays with his family.

In Hilaria's latest post, she mentioned that life is 'naturally flawed' and is full of beautiful and tragic moments. She also wrote that one's quality of life can only be determined by how one 'ride the ups and downs of life’s waves'. She also urged her fans and followers to 'dedicate this year to kindness'. She wrote, "It’s about HOW we ride the ups and downs of life’s waves that will partly determine our quality of life. How we take care of ourselves, how we take care of each other. This leaves me to this conclusion: dedicate this year to kindness. Kindness nurtures others and the world we inhabit and leave to our children. Kind also just feels good."

She also spoke about bullying and people creating fake accounts to spread hate. She further wrote, "Imagine if we began to go out of our way to be kind. It costs nothing and we all have the capacity for kindness. When I hear something kind, it makes my heart so full & helps so much to dissolve negativity. Taking action is the only way to tip the scale back into a positive place. We have to add more of the kind ingredient to drown out the negativity."

(Image: Instagram/@hilariabaldwin)