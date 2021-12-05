A couple of weeks after Alec Bladwin's Rust shooting incident, his wife, Hilaria Baldwin recalled the incident and revealed what were her first words to her husband when they learnt that Halyna Hutchins had passed away after the incident.

Alec Baldwin's wife, Hilaria, shed light on the horrific incident but vowed to support him no matter what.

Hilaria Baldwin's note to Alec Baldwin post Rust shooting tragedy

Hilaria Baldwin recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a memorable picture in which she can be seen sharing an intimate kiss with her husband, Alec Baldwin. In the caption, she penned a heartfelt note for her husband while recalling what she said to him after they learnt about Halyna Huchinc passing away. She said, "I am here, I love you, and I will take care of you.” she further revealed how she remembered saying this phrase over and over again.

Adding further, she mentioned how she was afraid for him to open up because she'd seen his spirit crushed, his mental health shattered, his soul in unimaginable pain and wondered how much one body, one mind could take. "You know yourself and wanted to speak. I am proud of you. We become scared and crumble as some speak about us, for us, gossip, conspiracies, ALL OF THE DAMN OPINIONS. Everything gets twisted and turned, torn apart, picked at, even invented," she added. Stating further, she also mentioned how she lost her voice in the giant cyclone of modern-day media, social and “news” and stopped speaking because of fear.

Stating about how they were completely different in every single thing possible but were united through deep care, she added, "You and I don’t always get it right, but we have big hearts and we love deeply. We are completely different in almost every singe possible way, but we are united through deep caring. Alec, we are messy, unfiltered, and wear our hearts, naked, on our sleeves—this makes us targets and we are so sensitive that to hurt us is easy. As much as I want the pain to go, I can’t imagine being any other way. It just is who we are—and who we are together." (SIC)

In the end, while honouring Halyna Hutchins and her family, she assured her husband that she was there for him and not going anywhere. "Onward to being Alec and Hilaria, messy, emotions strong, but lots and lots of love—until the very end," she concluded. Take a look at what she posted-

Image: Instagram/@hilariabaldwin