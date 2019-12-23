Hilary Duff Expresses Frustration With Paparazzi For Following Her Everywhere

American actor Hilary Duff expressed her frustration with the paparazzi on Friday when she took to Instagram to express her concern over being followed by Paparazzi. In a Instagram story, she talked about herself along with her children being relentlessly followed by several photographers.

Relentlessly followed

The 32-year-old actor has two children, Luca, Cruz Comrie,7, and Banks Violet Blair, 1. In the video, the American actress said that two grown men, three actually, just follow her to every location where she goes. ''This doesn't seem to me right to say at least in a world where women get all these rights", she added before turning the camera to her son who seemed terrified at the plight of his mother. Duff then asked her son about his feelings after being followed by paparazzi. She also asked him if he feels saddened by them or abhors them.

Earlier this week, the Lizzi Mcguire star took some time out of her busy schedule to take her kids out for a meet and greet with Santa Claus. Her kids Violet and Luca are quite young and weren’t exactly happy meeting Santa Claus. The kids were freaked out and their expression of total dismay was captured just in time by Hilary. She posted the photograph on Instagram captioning it as, Luca should have received a gold medal, which is implied as her son was holding her terrified daughter.

Fans showered the pictures with adorable comments. The actor later posted another photo in which Violet was seen missing a shoe and inattentive of the camera. The actor has since then added several photos displaying how her family is enjoying the Christmas festivities and getting into the holiday spirit. On the work front, the actor will be seen reprising her role as Lizzie once again in the Disney reboot of the film.

