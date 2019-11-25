Lizzie McGuire's Adam Lamberg To Return As Gordo In The Sequel; Watch Video

Adam Lamberg follows Hilary Duff, Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine, and Jake Thomas, amongst the previously announced returning cast members for Lizzie McGuire reboot. Adam Lamberg will be returning in a recurring role on the show as David "Gordo". Production started earlier this month on the show.

Adam Lamberg returns onscreen as Hillary Duff's bestie in Lizzy McGuire

Duff said without Adam Lamberg she couldn’t picture the show. She cannot wait for people to see what he is up to after 15 years and how it blends into the adult world of Lizzie.

Lizzie McGuire is an original series of Disney Channel that ran for two seasons-a total of 65 episodes-before finishing in 2004. Now with the recent launch of Disney's streaming service Disney+, the Mouse House is planning a whole slate of nostalgic programming, including a sequel series of Lizzie McGuire, thus reviving the beloved show.

Now, it is set to return another original cast member. It is confirmed that more original cast members would return to Lizzie McGuire, including those playing the families of the titular character: Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine, and Jake Thomas as Lizzie's mother Jo, her husband the same Sam and her younger brother Matt, respectively.

Now, the original series lead Adam Lamberg announced that will he will appear as one of Lizzie's childhood friends David "Gordo" Gordon. Duff and Lamberg made the announcement themselves in a new video.

Fans of the original Lizzie McGuire series are excited for Lamberg’s return as "Gordo". Fans are definitely super excited to see the relationship between Gordo and Lizzie that has grown since they were in middle school in the show.

