Hilary Duff's Photo Of Her Kids Meeting Santa Is Sure To Make Your Day

Actor Hilary Duff has been gearing up for the festive season and it seems like her kids are even more excited about the arrival of the holiday season. The most wonderful time of the year has begun in the west and the Hollywood stars have begun their celebrations already. It is this time of the year when most of the A-list celebrities take some time off their work to spend some quality time with their family and friends. Currently, the actor is busy with her upcoming Disney film Lizzie McGuire’s reboot.

Hilary Duff's not so perfect Christmas situation with her two goofy kids is hilarious

The actor took some time out of her busy schedule to take her kids out for a meet and greet with Santa Claus. Her kids Violet and Luca are quite young and weren’t exactly happy meeting Santa Claus. The kids were freaked out and their expression of total dismay was captured just in time by Hilary. She posted the photograph on Instagram captioning it as, Luca should have received a gold medal, which is implied as her son was holding her terrified daughter.

Fans showered the pictures with adorable comments. The actor later posted another photo in which Violet was seen missing a shoe and inattentive of the camera. The actor has since then added several photos displaying how her family is enjoying the Christmas festivities and getting into the holiday spirit. On the work front, the actor will be seen reprising her role as Lizzie once again in the Disney reboot of the film.

