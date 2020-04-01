'Hobbs & Shaw 2' Is Officially Under Development, Confirms Dwayne Johnson

Directed by David Leitch, Hobbs & Shaw is an action film released in 2019. The Fast & Furious spin-off film stars Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham as they reprise their roles from the main franchise as Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw. It also stars Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby Eiza González, Cliff Curtis, and Helen Mirren. Now a latest news reveals that Hobbs & Shaw 2 is on cards. Read to know more.

Hobbs & Shaw 2 under development

The rock has more than 175 million followers on Instagram. He is constantly appearing on the social media platform going live with his fans. He has a question and answers session with his followers on Instagram live. During the live session, Dwayne Johnson revealed that Hobbs & Show 2 will definitely take place.

Dwayne Johnson confirmed that they are developing now the next film, which is the next Hobbs & Shaw movie, and he is pretty excited about it. The rock stated that he and the rest of the Hobbs & Shaw team just have to figure out the creative right now, and the direction they are going to go with. Dwayne even thanked fans around the world for making the first movie a huge success.

Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham’s onscreen presence together in Hobbs & Shaw was praised by the audiences. Lawman Luke Hobbs and outcast Deckard Shaw form an unlikely alliance when a cyber-genetically enhanced villain threatens the future of humanity. The movie bought around $759 million worldwide, as per reports. As Hobbs & Shaw 2 is currently is under development, it might take a year or two for the film to release.

