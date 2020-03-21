Dwayne Johnson Says 'we’ll All Get Through This' While In Self-quarantine, Sings For Fans

Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic is affecting people around the globe. It has led to a lockdown at several places. People are worried and panicking due to the situation. Dwayne Johnson took his Instagram to make a few laugh while he sipped on tequila and sang a song. Read on to know more.

Dwayne Johnson says "We’ll get through this"

Dwayne Johnson has around 175 million followers on Instagram. He recently uploaded a pot in which he is trying to lighten the mood of his viewers and giving support. 'The Rock' said that “we will get through this,” and he believes in faith, action, and accountability. He also mentioned that doing social distancing, self-quarantine, and being informed will help and told fans to take care of their families.

The actor further mentioned that everyone should send him a song that is doing the rounds and he will do the same. Before singing, he bought a bottle of Teremana Tequila, a spirit launched by him, and even thanked people for loving it. As the bottle was a bit empty, he said that the bottle was unopened and completely filled an hour ago and that is how he spends his time. Dwayne then played a song Baby I love you by The Yayhoos and laughed it off because of the lyrics.

'The Rock' recently shut the production and filming of Red Notice. It is a film by popular streaming platform Netflix. The movie is touted to be the most expensive film to be made by Netflix. The comedy thriller film stars Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds. The release date is yet to be announced.

