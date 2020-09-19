Hollywood Celebs Mourn Death Of US SC Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Call Her ‘one Of One’

Following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, tributes from Hollywood stars flooded social media. Ginsburg was a feminist political figure who passed away on September 18 at the age of 87 due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer. She had been a champion for equal rights, and she was the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court after she was appointed by former US President Bill Clinton in 1993.

‘Champion of justice’

The news of her passing prompted a wave of tribute on social media. From Chris Evans to Katy Perry, celebrities mourned her death and celebrated her life and achievements. While some called her a ‘jurist of historic stature’, others hailed her as ‘a tireless and resolute champion of justice’.

Just heard the worst news... so sad! Ruth Bader Ginsburg you will live in history forever. May you rest in peace. 😢🙏😢 — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) September 19, 2020

The way to honor her life and her legacy is to respect her dying wish, which was to ask that her seat not be filled until a new president is sworn in. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, for all you have given us all these decades, I stand ready to fight for your final request. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 18, 2020

"Fight for the things you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you." RIP, RBG pic.twitter.com/HLtKG7qdnp — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) September 19, 2020

If there is a God, may She bless and keep RBG. — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) September 18, 2020

Gut wrenching loss...

Could 2020 be any more brutal and cruel?#RIPRuthBaderGinsburg pic.twitter.com/o5LlLvFLzJ — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 19, 2020

Ruth😞Compassion and Mercy. Add justice. Gonna miss you. — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) September 18, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was the kind of scholar and patriot you get excited about explaining to your kids. The kind of person who you say “who knows, one day you could be HER”. I hope you rest well, RBG, you must have been tired from changing the world. — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) September 19, 2020

She was a gift to humanity. She fought with all she had every single day of her life and the tribute we pay her is to do the same. Fight for our country. Stand up for our democracy. Use our voice and fight for what’s right every single day. #RBG — Krista Vernoff (@KristaVernoff) September 19, 2020

What a tremendous loss. Thank you, RBG for your life’s work. Rest in power. pic.twitter.com/BFTC8ZIYqy — Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) September 19, 2020

The 87-year old Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States died just ahead of the 2020 US Polls. According to the Supreme Court spokesperson, Ginsburg passed away at her home in Washington DC in the presence of her family. As per international media reports, just before she took her last breath, Justice Ginsburg told her granddaughter that she wished to not be replaced until the new president has been elected.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death a few weeks ahead of the US polls has opened up a high court vacancy. Mitch McConnell confirmed that the Senate will vote on President Donald Trump's nominee for the position. During the 2016 elections, McConnell had prevented a vote on the then President, Barack Obama's choice.

