Hollywood Celebs Mourn Death Of US SC Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Call Her ‘one Of One’

From Chris Evans to Katy Perry, Hollywood celebs mourned the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and celebrated her life and achievements.

Hollywood celebs

Following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, tributes from Hollywood stars flooded social media. Ginsburg was a feminist political figure who passed away on September 18 at the age of 87 due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer. She had been a champion for equal rights, and she was the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court after she was appointed by former US President Bill Clinton in 1993. 

‘Champion of justice’ 

The news of her passing prompted a wave of tribute on social media. From Chris Evans to Katy Perry, celebrities mourned her death and celebrated her life and achievements. While some called her a ‘jurist of historic stature’, others hailed her as ‘a tireless and resolute champion of justice’. 

The 87-year old Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States died just ahead of the 2020 US Polls. According to the Supreme Court spokesperson, Ginsburg passed away at her home in Washington DC in the presence of her family. As per international media reports, just before she took her last breath, Justice Ginsburg told her granddaughter that she wished to not be replaced until the new president has been elected.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death a few weeks ahead of the US polls has opened up a high court vacancy. Mitch McConnell confirmed that the Senate will vote on President Donald Trump's nominee for the position. During the 2016 elections, McConnell had prevented a vote on the then President, Barack Obama's choice.

