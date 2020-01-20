Hollywood Horror Movies From The '90s That Have Terrorized Childhoods; See List

The '90s was an iconic era for horror movies, and the kids just loved them. And while some movies didn’t live up to our expectations, there were few that turned out to be extremely scary. Today, we take a look back at some of the scariest Hollywood horror movies from the '90s that really managed to give us the creeps:

Arachnophobia (1990)

Arachnophobia is a black comedy horror movie by Frank Marshall. The film stars Jeff Daniels and John Goodman and marked the first film released by The Walt Disney Studios' Hollywood Pictures label. Legendary producer Frank Marshall also made his directorial debut with this film that took the already scary Tarantula and made it into a super-spider that was bred to kill with one chew.

Child’s Play 2 (1990)

While the iconic killer doll Chucky had already made its debut in 1988’s Child’s Play, people who were born in the 1990s would certainly be extra acquainted with his misdeeds after the sequel to the original film came out in 1990. The Chucky doll remains one of the most iconic villains in the horror genre and was also a staple of cable channels that would usually run on most of the weekends.

The Silence Of The Lambs (1991)

The psychological horror film directed by Jonathan Demme is an adaption of Thomas Harris' best-selling novel of the same name and is considered a remarkable feat in film making. The movie features the top of the line acting from Anthony Hopkins, who portrays the role of Dr. Hannibal Lecter, a boogeyman that is extra grounded and reasonable evil. The Silence Of The Lambs is an unforgettable masterpiece that does a perfect job of wrapping itself around the viewer’s head, proving that gore and blood aren't needed to scare an audience.

Candyman (1992)

Candyman is a supernatural horror film by Bernard Rose that is intelligently made without a screaming teen in sight. The film is definitely one of the best Hollywood horror movies with one of the classiest genre efforts and an uncompromising execution from the makers. Tony Todd, who portrays the titular role in the film, manages to have a supernatural presence that is unsettling and compelling.

Scream (1996)

Scream remains one of the best teenage horror slasher films from the ‘90s. It somewhat holds a legendary status amongst fans who praise the franchise to this day, and the iconic Ghostface has also become a popular slasher ever since the film's release. The movie spawned three sequels and is definitely one of the best Hollywood horror movies of the 1990s.

