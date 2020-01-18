Teen Mom Star Leah Messer Felt ‘extremely Vulnerable’ Sharing Addiction Details In Memoir

Leah Messer, who started her journey on Teen Mom 2 in 2011, has been extremely open with her fans about her life. But now, she can add 'author' to her resume as she is set to publish a memoir on her journey titled Hope, Grace, & Faith. Apparently, Messer found her journey to be quite an emotional one as she got super candid on her struggles when she wrote her upcoming memoir, which comes out in May this year.

Leah Messer opens up on her emotional battles

In an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife, Leah Messer revealed that during the writing process, she told herself that she gets to be extremely vulnerable. She added that the real purpose behind the book is for others to be just as vulnerable as her and be able to share the truth without feeling shameful. Leah Messer further explained that for the longest time, she would think that there have been a lot of things in her life that happened that she definitely felt ashamed of.

The reality star, who has been very vocal about her addiction to prescription painkillers in the past, also assured the readers that her upcoming book will take a deeper dive than ever before, including on her suicidal thoughts. Leah added that some of the bits were played out on TV, while some of it didn’t because it becomes difficult to fit all of it into an hour episode.

Messer revealed that some of the things that will be featured in her book would be the whole situation revolving around her having an addiction and how all of that happened and what was the outcome. The reality star further explained that she was very suicidal and that the book will dive deep into the details of her suicidal behaviour.

Leah Messer also stated that had it not been for her kids, which is why she named her book Hope, Grace, & Faith, she would not be where she is today. Furthermore, the reality star also stressed that, if not for MTV and her manager, Lindsay Riley, her kids would not even have a mother.

Image credits: Instagram | Leah Messer

