Hollywood Movies Releasing On November 22: Frozen 2 And 21 Bridges

Highly anticipated movies like Ford V Ferrari and Charlie’s Angels were released in the previous week. Hollywood movies have become increasingly popular in India, especially the superhero franchises that are gaining cult status. With the new week, new movies are also coming to the theatres. Read to know them.

Also Read | Ford V Ferrari: Audience Reviews Of Christian Bale & Matt Damon Film

Hollywood movies releasing on November 22, 2019

Frozen 2

Animated movies are among the most awaited films. The addition to them will be Disney’s Frozen 2. As the name suggests, it is the sequel to the 2013 flick, Frozen. The plot is said to be set three years after the first film. Elsa starts to hear strange sounds from the north. She then embarks on a journey beyond her homeland with her sister’s Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven. Idina Menzel does English voice as Elsa and Kristen Bell as Anna. The movie is also dubbed in the Hindi language. Priyanka Chopra has lent her voice as Elsa, while her cousin sister, Parineeti Chopra has dubbed as Anna. The movie is set to release on November 22, 2019.

Also Read | The SpongeBob Movie Sponge On The Run trailer Out, Fans Call It Adorable

Let go of the past. Answer the call. The brand-new trailer for #Frozen2 is here. pic.twitter.com/BxDe4tPSmP — Disney's Frozen 2 (@DisneyFrozen) September 23, 2019

It began with two sisters and the promise to always be together... basically Elsa and Anna = Me and @ParineetiChopra. But this time around with a new story and new adventures. #Frozen2 in cinemas November 22. @DisneyStudiosIN pic.twitter.com/qetrudD038 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) November 19, 2019

Also Read | Cats Trailer | Fan Reactions To The Second Trailer Of The Upcoming Musical

21 Bridges

Directed by Brian Kirk, it is produced by popular directors and brothers Anthony and Joe Russo. The movie stars Chadwick Boseman as a New York Police Department detective, Andre Davis. The city goes on lockdown after a major bank robbery. It is now on the detective and team to a duo of cop killers. It is an action thriller film. It stars Chadwick Boseman, Sienna Miller, J.K. Simmons, Stephan James, Keith David and Taylor Kitsch among others. 21 Bridges is scheduled to release on November 22, 2019.

Also Read | 'The Irishman' Final Trailer: Fans React To The Robert De Niro, Al Pacino Starrer

Here we go! Final trailer. Excited to kick off the #21Bridges tour and wanted to bring you along for the ride by answering 21 of your questions as we hit London, New York and travel the country for this film we’re so proud of. Tweet Q’s to me using the hashtag #21with21Bridges. pic.twitter.com/xz91yKXyNz — Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) October 29, 2019

#21Bridges. 4 tunnels. 3 rivers. 2 shooters. Manhattan island is shutdown by 1 man. Check out the new @21BridgesMovie trailer that just debuted at #ComicCon. #SDCC50 pic.twitter.com/lmzzIFtCka — Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) July 19, 2019

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.