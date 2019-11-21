The Debate
Hollywood Movies Releasing On November 22: Frozen 2 And 21 Bridges

Hollywood News

Hollywood movies have been very successful at the Indian box office, especially franchise movies. Here is a list of Hollywood movies releasing on November 22.

Hollywood

Highly anticipated movies like Ford V Ferrari and Charlie’s Angels were released in the previous week. Hollywood movies have become increasingly popular in India, especially the superhero franchises that are gaining cult status. With the new week, new movies are also coming to the theatres. Read to know them.

Hollywood movies releasing on November 22, 2019

Frozen 2

Animated movies are among the most awaited films. The addition to them will be Disney’s Frozen 2. As the name suggests, it is the sequel to the 2013 flick, Frozen. The plot is said to be set three years after the first film. Elsa starts to hear strange sounds from the north. She then embarks on a journey beyond her homeland with her sister’s Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven. Idina Menzel does English voice as Elsa and Kristen Bell as Anna. The movie is also dubbed in the Hindi language. Priyanka Chopra has lent her voice as Elsa, while her cousin sister, Parineeti Chopra has dubbed as Anna. The movie is set to release on November 22, 2019.

21 Bridges

Directed by Brian Kirk, it is produced by popular directors and brothers Anthony and Joe Russo. The movie stars Chadwick Boseman as a New York Police Department detective, Andre Davis. The city goes on lockdown after a major bank robbery. It is now on the detective and team to a duo of cop killers. It is an action thriller film. It stars Chadwick Boseman, Sienna Miller, J.K. Simmons, Stephan James, Keith David and Taylor Kitsch among others. 21 Bridges is scheduled to release on November 22, 2019.

