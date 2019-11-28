The Debate
Hollywood Movies Releasing This Friday To Add To Your Must-watch List

Hollywood News

Hollywood movies are widely popular across the globe. Here is the list of Hollywood movies releasing on Friday. Read on to know more details.

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
Hollywood

Hollywood has produced several kinds of movies from different genres. Recent releases like Avengers: Endgame, Joker, Last Christmas have been immensely successful. Here is the list of the upcoming Hollywood movies releasing on Friday that you must watch:

Also Read | Tom Hardy: The Peaky Blinders actor's inspiring journey in Hollywood

Also Read | Knives Out: 5 interesting roles of Chris Evans apart from Captain America

Hollywood movies releasing this Friday

Hotel Mumbai

Hotel Mumbai is based on the true events of the 26/11 attacks at Taj and Oberoi Hotel, the carnage that shook Mumbai in 2008. The movie is directed by Anthony Maras. Hotel Mumbai also has some Bollywood cast like Dev Mehta, Anupam Kher, Vipin Sharma. Along with the Hollywood cast, Jason Isaacs, and Armie Hammer. 

Knives Out

If you are looking for a rib-tickling movie, Knives Out is a must-watch. It is a comedy-drama with a crime twist in it. The storyline revolves around a detective who investigates the death of a patriarch of an eccentric, combative family. The Rian Johnson-directorial is a multi-starrer flick. The star cast includes Daniel Craig, Chris Evans,  Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Katherine Langford. 

The Good Liar

The Good Liar is directed by Bill Condon. The storyline is about a consummate con man Roy Courtnay who has set his sights on his latest mark: the recently widowed Betty McLeish, worth millions. But this time, what should have been a simple swindle escalates into a dangerous cat-and-mouse game.

Also Read | Knives Out: 5 most interesting roles of Daniel Craig apart from James Bond

Celebrating Prateik Babbar's birthday with some of his best movies till now

 

 

Published:
