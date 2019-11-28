Hollywood Movies Releasing This Friday To Add To Your Must-watch List

Hollywood has produced several kinds of movies from different genres. Recent releases like Avengers: Endgame, Joker, Last Christmas have been immensely successful. Here is the list of the upcoming Hollywood movies releasing on Friday that you must watch:

Hollywood movies releasing this Friday

Hotel Mumbai

Hotel Mumbai is based on the true events of the 26/11 attacks at Taj and Oberoi Hotel, the carnage that shook Mumbai in 2008. The movie is directed by Anthony Maras. Hotel Mumbai also has some Bollywood cast like Dev Mehta, Anupam Kher, Vipin Sharma. Along with the Hollywood cast, Jason Isaacs, and Armie Hammer.

Watched the gut wrenching, brutally honest ‘Hotel Mumbai’, based on the 26/11 attacks. For someone who saw the mayhem up close, it was reliving those horrific days, all over again. I hope, we as Indians, never forget how these jihadis devastated us. The world must know our story. pic.twitter.com/vIndM14AVK — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 24, 2019

Knives Out

If you are looking for a rib-tickling movie, Knives Out is a must-watch. It is a comedy-drama with a crime twist in it. The storyline revolves around a detective who investigates the death of a patriarch of an eccentric, combative family. The Rian Johnson-directorial is a multi-starrer flick. The star cast includes Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Katherine Langford.

Okay listen. Listen. If you are looking for a fun fine time at the movies that everyone in the family can enjoy—maybe not LITTLES—then I strongly, strongly encourage you to see #KnivesOut. I can't imagine a funner, finer time and it's, sneakily, a PERFECT Thanksgiving film. pic.twitter.com/CUZsfiZdKp — J❄️anna Robinson (@jowrotethis) November 27, 2019

The Good Liar

The Good Liar is directed by Bill Condon. The storyline is about a consummate con man Roy Courtnay who has set his sights on his latest mark: the recently widowed Betty McLeish, worth millions. But this time, what should have been a simple swindle escalates into a dangerous cat-and-mouse game.

𝙻𝚎𝚝 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚐𝚊𝚖𝚎 𝚋𝚎𝚐𝚒𝚗. 𝙷𝚎𝚕𝚎𝚗 𝙼𝚒𝚛𝚛𝚎𝚗 𝚊𝚗𝚍 @IanMcKellen 𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚛 𝚒𝚗 #𝙶𝚘𝚘𝚍𝙻𝚒𝚊𝚛𝙼𝚘𝚟𝚒𝚎 - 𝚗𝚘𝚠 𝚙𝚕𝚊𝚢𝚒𝚗𝚐. 𝚠𝚠𝚠.𝚏𝚊𝚗𝚍𝚊𝚗𝚐𝚘.𝚌𝚘𝚖/𝚐𝚘𝚘𝚍𝚕𝚒𝚊𝚛𝚖𝚘𝚟𝚒𝚎 pic.twitter.com/jSQTFlgOho — The Good Liar Movie (@goodliarmovie) November 23, 2019

