Tom Hardy: The Peaky Blinders Actor's Inspiring Journey In Hollywood

Edward Thomas Hardy, also known as Tom Hardy, was born in London and went on to study from Richmond Drama School. Tom Hardy has given some impressive performances that are hugely appreciated. He has been honored with several awards and nominations for his brilliant performances. Here is a brief look at his Hollywood journey.

Also read | WATCH: Tom Hardy Recreates The Iconic Bollywood Catchphrase 'Mogambo Khush Hua'

Tom Hardy’s journey in Hollywood

Also read | Tom Hardy: A List Of The Best Characters Played By The Locke Actor

Tom Hardy started his career with the 2001 war film Black Hawk Down that is directed by Ridley Scott and written by Ken Nolan. In the year 2002, he received recognition for the film Star Trek: Nemesis. He received the London Evening Standard Theatre Award in the year 2003 for being an outstanding newcomer. He then appeared in the BBC miniseries The Virgin Queen and played the character of Robert Dudley. He received a lot of appreciation for his work in the film Bronson that is based on real-life English prisoner Charles Bronson.

Tom Hardy got his big break in Hollywood with the 2011 sports drama film Warrior. It is co-written and directed by Gavin O’Connor. It revolves around the internal conflict between two brothers who enter together into a mixed martial arts competition and was a super-hit. He then went on to feature in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises and The Drop. In the year 2015, He featured alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in the western-survival film The Revenant. The film earned him his first nomination at the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. He was praised for his negative portrayal. He even won the British Independent Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in the film Legend. The film was based on the rise and fall of the Kray brothers in London.

Also read | Tom Hardy Accidentally Shares A Selfie From The First Day Of Venom 2 Shoot; Deletes Later

Tom Hardy was lastly seen in the 2018 superhero film Venom that is directed by Ruben Fleischer. The movie was a major success and became the seventh highest-grossing film in the year 2018. The sequel of the movie has already been announced by the makers and it has gone on the floors. It will be released on October 2, 2020.

Also read | Tom Hardy Teases Fans About Venom 2 With Post Featuring Carnage

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.