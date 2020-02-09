Hollywood Musical Movies That Created A Huge Impact On The Industry And Viewers

While singing and dancing might be a thing in Bollywood, Hollywood prides itself on being more practical. However, they too have their fair share of musical movies where the characters have had song and dance routines to entertain their viewers. Here is a list of some of the top musical movies that have made a huge impact on the audience:

La La Land

While musical movies in Hollywood were mostly a thing of the past, La La Land brought it to the forefront. Starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, the movie created a huge impact on the audience and also impressed critics. It went on to receive nominations and awards at various award functions. The story of La La Land revolves around a pianist and an actor who fall in love while trying to make a career for themselves in Los Angeles.

Also Read: Emma Stone Has A Quirky Personality; Here Are Some Cues From The La La Land Actor

The Sound of Music

One of the golden movies of the era that has gone by, The Sound of Music still manages to entertain its viewers. The story revolves around the Von Trapp children who fall in love with their new nanny, a nun for whom the convent does not seem to be the place. Trying to find happiness during the troubled times of World War I, the Trapp family is then forced to abandon their home and seek out shelter somewhere else. Julie Andrews impressed everyone with her charming smile and impeccable performance making The Sound of Music one of the top musical movies of all time.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE | "Let's Not Live In La La Land," Says India's Top Legal Eagle Lawyer Harish Salve On Expecting CJI Ranjan Gogoi's Recusal From Cases Due To The Allegations Leveled Against Him

Into the Woods

Based on the myriad fairy tales by the Grimm Brothers, Into the Woods is also one of the top musical movies of Hollywood. The tales of Jack and the Beanstalk, Rapunzel, Cinderella, and Little Red Riding Hood are woven into an original story of a baker and his wife. The ensemble cast of Into the Woods boasts of Meryl Streep, Anna Kendrick, Emily Blunt, Chris Pine, Johnny Depp, and many more.

Also Read: Dave McCary Pops The Question And Emma Stone Says Yes! Check It Out

Also Read: Meryl Streep, Emma Stone To Host Met Gala 2020

Image source: La La Land Instagram, Sound of Music Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.