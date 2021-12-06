'Home Alone', 'A Castle For Christmas' To 'Sister Swap': Where To Watch Christmas Movies?

The holiday season is here and many families like to spend quality time on Christmas by watching films together. Filmmakers have tapped this space for years, coming with movies of various genres, like romance, comedy, drama, catering to audiences of all age groups during this period. Some have attained a classic legacy, and new releases attempt to attain the same as they come to entertain the audiences every year.

This year is no different with multiple new releases planned, while some would prefer going back in time and going through some classics. Here's a guide on the new Christmas releases, some popular ventures and how it watch it online on Over-the-Top platforms:

Christmas movies to watch this holiday season

Home Alone (1990 to present)

Home Alone has been one of the popular Christmas movies over the years of the adventures of a mischievous young boy left alone at home. The franchise has six movies in all, and the first three films are available on Disney +.

They also have a new option this year, with the latest instalment of the franchise, Home Sweet Home Alone releasing. The film is also available to stream on Disney +.

Sister Swap: Christmas in the City (2021)

This is the second instalment of the Sister Swap movies after Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday. The movie premiers on the Hallmark network on December 12 at 8 PM. and traces the story of a woman attempting to help her sister win a Christmas contest, but then clashes with her manager.

A Castle for Christmas (2021)

A Castle for Christmas was released on November 26. It is a story of an author who travels to Scotland to escape a scandal, but gets involves with a grumpy man over the negotiations of a castle she loves. The film is available to stream on Netflix.

It's a Wonderful Life (1946)

For those wishing to go way back in time, there is this family fantasy drama that traces the story of an angel helping a suicidal man renew his hopes in life. The film is available on Amazon Prime.

A Boy Called Christmas (2021)

A Boy Called Christmas could be a good option to watch with kids. It traces the adventurous journey of a character in the quest to find his father. It is available to stream on Netflix.

The Holiday (2006)

The plot traces the story of two ladies, who swap homes to escape their relationship issues and then fall in love with two local men. The Holiday is available to stream on Amazon Prime.

The Santa Clause (1994)

The family comedy Christmas film traces the story of a man who has to become the Santa Clause after an accident and then battles to keep the secret from his wife. The film can be watched on Disney+.

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)

This Christmas movie is a comedy of hilarious situations after a man, excited for the festival, faces one disaster after another. Viewers can catch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Single All the Way (2021)

This film releases this month and is a romantic comedy around a man, who asks his friend to pose as his boyfriend to avoid taunts from his family on him single. The film is available on Netflix.

Love Actually (2003)

This romantic comedy traces the story of eight couples and 10 stories dealing with their relationships, many of which are complicated. The film is available to watch on Netflix.