Netflix Unveils 2021 Holiday Movies; 'Love Hard', 'The Princess Switch 3' & More In Store

Netflix regularly updates its slate, one of the important reasons how it retains its subscribers. Apart from monthly releases, there is also something in store for those wishing to gear up for Christmas with new movies and series.

The streaming platform on Wednesday announced its line-up of holiday releases. Here's what Netflix subscribers have in store for the festive season:

Netflix Holiday movies/series to be released in November & December

The Claus Family releases on November 1. The movie traces Jule's quest to save Christmas for his family when his grandfather falls ill.

Love Hard releases on November 5. The romantic comedy is a story of a journalist played by Nina Dabrev who seeks love and gets surprised after swiping right on a dreamy guy, played by Darren Barnet.

Father Christmas is Back releases on November 7. The Elizabeth Hurley-starrer traces the story of a family, where four sisters don't get along after their long-lost father surprisingly arrives for Christmas.

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star releases on November 18. It stars Vanessa Hudgens in three characters, in the search for a priceless relic, while rekindling a Christmas romance.

A Boy Called Christmas releases on November 24. It traces the story of Nikolas who embarks on an adventure to find his father.

A Castle for Christmas releases on November 26. The movie showcases the story of a woman, who wants to buy a castle, and her equation with a reluctant property seller, and what happens during the negotiations.

Single All the Way releases on December 2. The story is of Perer played by Michael Urie, whose plan to show his family that he is finally in a relationship goes for a toss.

David and the Elves release on December 6. The movie traces David's adventure with Albert the Elf to find the meaning of what Christmas is all about.

A California Christmas: City Lights releases on December 16. The movie narrates the story of a happy couple who face hurdles in their romance upon returning to the city.

Grumpy Christmas releases on December 22. The movie is a sequel to the 2016 comedy hit Un Padre No Tan Padre and portrays a family trip on Christmas where Don Servando is out to prove his point, even at the expense of ruining the festival for all.

1000 Miles from Christmas releases on December 24. The movie is about a 30-something Raul, played by Tamar Novas, who hates everything about Christmas due to past incidents, but has a different experience in store this time.

A Naija Christmas releases in December and is about three sons trying to fulfill their mother's wish to see them bring wives home on Christmas.

Christmas Flow releases on November 17 and is the story of a romance between a rapper and a journalist amid their differences.

Blown Away: Christmas releases on November 19. It is about fan favourites returning to a hot stop for Christmas-themed contests, and the prize money going to a charity this time.

School of Chocolate releases on November 26 and is about eight pastry chefs and chocolate professionals showcasing their skills.

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays, Season 4 releases on December 3. It will feature contestants from past seasons serving up winter delicacies to the judges.

Elves releases on November 28. It is about a family travelling to a remote island to reconnect over Christmas, but face chaos due to elves.

How to Ruin Christmas, Season 2 releases in December. It features Tumi Sello’s attempts to save his Christmas after his plans get ruined a couple of days before.

Waffles + Mochi's Holiday Feast releases on November 23. It traces Waffles and Mochi's efforts to serve guests at an impromptu party.

Robin Robin releases on November 24. It is the story of Robin who plans a heist to prove to her family that she can be a good mouse.

Charlie's Colorforms City: Snowy Stories releases on November 30 and follows Charlie's snow adventure with Yetilda Yeti.

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas releases on December 3. It shows the journey of the world's most favourite sheep's tale as he seeks to find the missing Timmy.

Finally, StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year releases on December 14. It features Zoey training her cousin Zane to be a superhero as they face off against their enemies on New Year's Eve.