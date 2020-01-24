Home Alone Movie: Hidden Facts Of The McCallister House You Might Have Missed!

The popular 1990 Christmas movie Home Alone had a lot of hidden details that we probably missed when we watched it for the first time. The movie is one of the most loved movies of all time, there were a few hidden details inside the McCallister house that make us wonder. Read ahead to know more.

Also Read: Kevin De Bruyne Goes 'Home Alone' On Christmas, Draws Uncanny Macaulay Culkin Resemblance

Hidden details you never noticed about The McCallister House

Towels

In one of the scenes, Kevin decides to apply aftershave. Yes, this comedy comes from the iconic scream later but, if one had noticed one thing and had taken a look around the bathroom, they would have noticed something unusual. The bathroom Kevin stands in has around 25 towels including the one around his waist, which is quite unusual.

Also Read: Home Alone Reboot Is On The Way With 'Jojo Rabbit' Star Archie Yates In The Lead

Coffee

When Kevin is ready with a gun, lying on the kitchen floor, all set to shoot the burglars who would be entering soon, this might have gone unnoticed but there’s coffee brewing in the kitchen. Not sure if the family left it hurriedly while leaving for the vacation or Kevin had been drinking it sometimes.

Piano

Towards the end of the movie Home Alone, every single item in the McCallister house is upturned and damaged at some point. From cardboard cutouts to hot metal everything is a worthy tool for Kevin. But, the piano in the living room is one such item that does not seem to have interested Kevin or caught his attention for some reason.

Also Read: ‘Publicity Stunt’ Or ‘TheMcRibIsBack’? ‘Home Alone’ Star To Officially Change His Middle Name, Gives Fans 5 Options To Vote

Flowerpot

In the first scene of the movie Home Alone, there is a fight that takes place at the entryway of the McCallister house and there are two burglars who fall on their backs. You might have noticed that there is a flower pot on the corner of the house. The question arises that if the family had so many members and 5 kids living under the same roof, how did the pot manage to stay so still?

Dinner

Soon after the family members forget Kevin at home, the robbers plot to loot the house. Just before the robbery begins, Kevin is supposed to sit for dinner with macaroni and a glass of milk. The robbery begins and there’s chaos everywhere. Kevin smarty defends his house without even eating the food and it remains on the table. There’s a scene when the feathers cover the mac and cheese but the glass of milk remains that way, no, not even a drop spills.

Also Read: Disney Looking To Reboot 'Home Alone', 'Night At The Museum' Films For Disney+

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.