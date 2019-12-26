Kevin De Bruyne Posts Recreation Of Iconic 'Home Alone' Scene On Christmas

Pep Guardiola lamented Premier League's hectic December schedule earlier last week. Manchester City are slated to play Wolves on Boxing Day. They have a game against Sheffield United scheduled for the weekend just two days later. However, if the Manchester City players were unhappy with their schedule, Kevin De Bruyne put the worries of the fixture pile-up aside on Christmas day.

Watch: Kevin De Bruyne bears striking resemblance to Macaulay Culkin in 'Home Alone' Christmas post

Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne took to Twitter to wish his fans a Merry Christmas. The holiday season video features a clip from Manchester City's 'Home Alone with De Bruyne' video from last year. In the video, Kevin De Bruyne is seen re-enacting several iconic shots from Home Alone and Home Alone 2. Interestingly, Kevin De Bruyne shares his name with Home Alone’s protagonist Kevin McCallister, who is played by Macaulay Culkin.

On the less festive side of things, Man City manager Pep Guardiola has bemoaned the Premier League's fixture pile-up towards the end of the year. Manchester City are scheduled to play twice in the Premier League in the space of less than 48 hours. With a trip to the Molineux Stadium for the game against Wolves followed by Sheffield United's visit to the Etihad Stadium, Pep Guardiola's side will have little time to recover. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp also threw his weight behind Pep Guardiola's complaints and called the situation a 'crime'. Liverpool themselves will be made to play twice in the span of three days. While Kevin De Bruyne and co. head to the Molineux, Liverpool travel to the King Power Stadium to take on Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City. Three days later, Liverpool welcome Wolves at Anfield for their last game of the calendar year.

