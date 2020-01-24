Horror Movies From The '90s That Will Scare The Living Daylights Out Of You

The 1990s were at best, a transitional time period for the horror genre especially in Hollywood. A lot of Hollywood movies that were released in that era were loved by the audience. Here is a list of top five below and can suggest your own favourite one in the comments.

Scream

Scream is the story of a group of horror movie-savvy teens being picked off one-by-one by a masked killer. The film features David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and Drew Barrymore in the lead roles. Helmed by Wes Carven, the film was released on December 20, 1996, and was followed by a number of sequels later.

Fire in the Sky

Even though there are a bunch of entertaining movies out there, few are as horrific as this one. It is one of the only movies out there to depict extraterrestrial abduction with hard-hitting realism. The scenes on the ship here are truly something; nerve-inducing yet utterly compelling. The cast here is also stellar, with an ensemble that includes the always reliable Robert Patrick and James Garner delivering the goods.

Dead Alive

Dead Alive is one such movie which is a low budget gorefest from Peter Jackson. The plot is simple: an overprotective mother gets bitten by a rat-monkey and turns the neighbours into hordes of the walking dead, and then they all crash a party together. What ensues is a bloody fun time with a sweet lawnmower massacre thrown in for kicks.

Candyman

Candyman is a grim, vengeance story where everyone is a victim, including the creature that stalks the Cabrini-Green housing projects. Tony Todd cuts a terrifying figure. In a land of teenage slashers, Candyman is the killer you can root for and encourage as he stalks his way to the real scum that inherited the earth.

Ravenous

Antonia Bird’s Ravenous is bloodthirsty, off-beat, and a goddamn miracle. The movie follows John Boyd (Guy Pearce), an American soldier banished to an isolated outpost in the Sierra Nevadas after being ousted as a coward. The movie is now rightfully recognised as one of the genre’s greatest offerings.

