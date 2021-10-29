'House Of Gucci’ Trailer 2 Out; Lady Gaga 'killing It' With Her Performance, Exclaim Fans

As the fans enjoyed the first House of Gucci trailer a while ago, the makers recently unveiled the second one that depicted a thrilling glimpse of Lady Gaga's Patrizia Reggiani portrayal.

Directed by Ridley Scott, House of Gucci is the much-awaited epic biographical crime drama movie based on the 2001 book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden.

House of Gucci trailer 2 out

The moment House of Gucci trailer 2 surfaced on the internet, it escalated the curiosity of the fans with the spectacular performance by the cast members, especially Lady Gaga. While the first trailer gave an overview of the movie plot, the second one leaves the fans overwhelmed with a depiction of Lady Gaga's character planning the murder of her husband. The video further gives a sneak peek at other notable actors performing significant roles in the film namely Al Pacino, Jared Leto, Salma Hayek, Jeremy Irons and others.

As the House of Gucci trailer 2 was released a while ago, the views on it have crossed 83,000 in a couple of hours. Many fans took to the comments section to express how they were shaken by Lady Gaga's breath-taking performance in the film as Patrizia Reggiani while many others speculated that the movie will be entertaining and they watch it for sure. Some fans also stated that Lady Gaga will surely bag an Oscar for her performance in the film. They also stated that other cast members will also earn Oscars under the categories of Best Actor, Best Director and others. Take a look at some of the fans reactions to the recently released House of Gucci trailer 2.

House of Gucci release date, cast & more

House of Gucci release date has been set for November 24, 2021 in the United States while its world premiere will be held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. The movie will follow the story about the murder of Maurizio Gucci, head of the fashion house Gucci, by his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani. The cast members of the movie include Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani, Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci, Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci, Salma Hayek as Giuseppina "Pina" Auriemma, Jack Huston as Domenico De Sole, Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci, Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci, Reeve Carney as Tom Ford, among others.

Image: Instagram/@houseofguccimovie