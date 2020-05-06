How Kylie Jenner Is Spending Her Time During Lockdown; See Photos

Kylie Jenner, the popular KUWTK star, is spending her time in quarantine with daughter Stormi and is having the time of her life. She posted several photos showing what she's been up to during the lockdown. Kylie Jenner's Instagram is full of aesthetic posts and interior designs that you'll drool over. She also celebrated Travis' birthday and posted a photo on her Instagram during this lockdown. Let's take a look at Kylie Jenner's photos to see what she's been up to during the lockdown.

Also read: Kylie Jenner Dons A Stunning Crop Top On Her New Tennis Court; See Pics

Stormi Webster looks incredibly adorable in this photo. Kylie has also recently accepted that Stormi loves Travis more than she loves Kylie. However, the trio is incredibly wholesome. Check out more photos from Kylie Jenner's Instagram below.

Also read: Kylie Jenner And Her Daughter Stormi Look Like Twins In An Adorable Throwback Picture

In this photo, Kylie is showing off her wheels and her nails. The model looks fresh and her nails look pretty. You'd definitely wish that you get to spend time during this lockdown in a Lamborghini Aventador.

In this photo, the model can be seen spending her time playing tennis. She looks sleek in the athleisure-style outfit. Kylie knows how to serve looks.

Orange is surely Kylie's colour. Jenner looks like a peach in this photo. The model can still manage to serve us with her stunning style during the lockdown.

'Happy birthday to daddy of the year,' she wrote on her Instagram when she posted this photo during Travis' birthday. It is truly amazing to see how the two get along so well even after their breakup. Travis looks cute with Stormi in the photos.

All of us are envious of Kylie Jenner's pool, which you can't take your eyes off of. Not only is she serving looks, but Kylie is also having the time of her life. She captioned the picture 'taco tuesday'.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.